 Bhopal News: 10 BHU Artists Display Artworks 1st Time In Bharat Bhawan
A special highlight of the exhibition is the collection of paintings by Sachiv Gautam using 100-year-old wash technique innovated by renowned painter Abanindranath Tagore for the first time in India. "In this method, after applying colours to the drawing paper, it is soaked in water for about 30 minutes, which removes excess colour

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 12:25 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ten contemporary artists from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have showcased their artworks at Bharat Bhawan in the city for the first time, which attracted art lovers.

More than 45 paintings showcasing a diversity ranging from contemporary social themes to traditional techniques and emotional experiences are on display at the six-day group exhibition, which began on Tuesday.

Figurative paintings by professor Saroj Rani, painting department head at BHU, depicted the story of women consciousness, self-reliance and struggle. It also focuses on the freedom and social status of women in 21st century in a puppet style.

