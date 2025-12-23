 Indore News: Court Fee Refund Made Easy For Lok Adalat Settlements
Under the new system, the litigant or their advocate needs to submit an application along with the court-issued court fee refund certificate at the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) office. The DLSA then forwards the certificate to the Collector s office directing the refund amount be deposited into the bank account mentioned in the certificate within one month.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Parties resolving their disputes through Lok Adalats in Madhya Pradesh will no longer have to make repeated visits to government offices to claim a refund of court fees.

With the implementation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Court Fee Refund by Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, the process has become simple, transparent and time-bound.

Former president of Indore Bar Association, advocate Gopal Kacholia, informed on Monday that State Legal Services Authority has issued the SOP to all District Legal Services Authorities across Madhya Pradesh.

"This SOP has helped several beneficiaries in the recent Lok Adalat and have eased the process," said Kacholia.

