MP News: 18 Ujjain Villages To Get Tourism Tag For Simhastha 2028 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 18 villages of Ujjain will be developed as tourist villages for Simhastha 2028. Construction of 180 homestays, a plan worth Rs 100 crore for the construction of Devi Ahilya Bai Lok in Maheshwar

Plan worth Rs 200 crore for the Omkareshwar Parikrama Path and Mamleshwar Lok in Omkareshwar have been proposed for Simhastha. 500 guides have been proposed to assist pilgrims and tourists. Tourism and Culture Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi shared this with media persons here on Tuesday.

The minister said that our goal is to increase the contribution of tourism to the state's GDP to 10%. To achieve this objective, 20,000 rooms will be constructed through 500 new hotels and 500 roadside amenities centres will be built. Developing 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and Bhopal, Indore, and Maheshwar as 'Creative Cities' on the global stage is a priority for our government, he added.

Key takeaways

14 crore tourists visited the state last year. A 20 % increase is targeted.

20 cultural, religious centers being constructed at cost of Rs 900 crore.

The government aims to establish 1,000 homestays.

The number of tourists in the state has increased by approximately 25 % , which is the highest in the country.

400 homestays are currently operational. Rural communities have earned Rs 7 crore through these homestays