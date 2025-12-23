MP News: 1.5-Year-Old Crushed To Death After Tempo Hits Her On Mandsaur’s Dalouda Highway; Disturbing CCTV Surfaces | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A 1.5-year-old child was crushed to death after being run over by a tempo on the Daloda Highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur on Tuesday.

CCTV footage of the tragic incident has surfaced. According to preliminary reports, the child was near the roadside and unattended when the tempo, whose driver failed to notice the child, ran over her.

Local residents immediately alerted the police and emergency services, but there was no chance to save the girl. The impact was extremely heavy on the kid's head. A while later, the child succumbed to his injuries.

Watch the disturbing video below :

CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, clearly indicating the driver's negligence in the sequence of events. The child who was standing near the roadside was roaming unattended. A parked tempo with water campers moved forward suddenly without the driver noticing the child standing in front of the vehicle. Both the tires of the vehicle passed over her head, leading to the fatal accident.

A man with water campers in his hand immediately rushed to save the kid, but there was no chance to save the child by then. Based on the footage, police have begun a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and the extent of the driver’s negligence.