10-Year-Old Boy Swallows Coin While Playing; Doctor Saves Him In 2 Minutes Without Operation In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor saved the life of a 10-year-old boy who swallowed a ₹10 coin while playing in school on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The boy, Narendra Pal, son of Girdhari Pal from village Para, was playing when he accidentally put the coin in his mouth and swallowed it.

The coin got stuck in his throat, and he began to choke. His condition quickly became serious, and his family rushed him to the district hospital in panic.

The boy’s relatives said they had heard about Dr. Manoj Choudhary, a doctor known for removing coins stuck in children’s throats without the need for surgery.

They immediately took Narendra to him, hoping he could save the boy.

Choudhary acted without delay. In just two minutes, he managed to remove the coin safely and without any operation.

The boy recovered immediately and is now completely normal. His family expressed deep gratitude, praising the doctor’s quick response and skill in handling the situation.

Doctors later gave an important message to parents: always keep an eye on small children and never allow them to play with coins or tiny objects, as these can turn into life-threatening accidents within moments.