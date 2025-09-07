 10-Year-Old Boy Swallows Coin While Playing; Doctor Saves Him In 2 Minutes Without Operation In MP's Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal10-Year-Old Boy Swallows Coin While Playing; Doctor Saves Him In 2 Minutes Without Operation In MP's Chhatarpur

10-Year-Old Boy Swallows Coin While Playing; Doctor Saves Him In 2 Minutes Without Operation In MP's Chhatarpur

The coin got stuck in his throat, and he began to choke. His condition quickly became serious, and his family rushed him to the district hospital in panic.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor saved the life of a 10-year-old boy who swallowed a ₹10 coin while playing in school on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

Read Also
5.2 Kg Baby Born At MP Hospital: Do Overweight Newborns Face Health Complications In Life Ahead?
article-image

The boy, Narendra Pal, son of Girdhari Pal from village Para, was playing when he accidentally put the coin in his mouth and swallowed it.

The coin got stuck in his throat, and he began to choke. His condition quickly became serious, and his family rushed him to the district hospital in panic.

The boy’s relatives said they had heard about Dr. Manoj Choudhary, a doctor known for removing coins stuck in children’s throats without the need for surgery.

FPJ Shorts
'People Deserve A Comprehensive Package': J&K Congress On Flood Relief Measures
'People Deserve A Comprehensive Package': J&K Congress On Flood Relief Measures
Thane: Non-Veg Sales Surge As Crowds Return To Markets After Anant Chaturdashi
Thane: Non-Veg Sales Surge As Crowds Return To Markets After Anant Chaturdashi
Sinners OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Michael B. Jordan's Film Online
Sinners OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Michael B. Jordan's Film Online
1.84 Lakh Seats Offered Across 286 Govt ITIs: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
1.84 Lakh Seats Offered Across 286 Govt ITIs: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

They immediately took Narendra to him, hoping he could save the boy.

Read Also
Truck Carrying Paint Chemicals Catches Fire, Major Mishap Averted In Bhopal
article-image

Choudhary acted without delay. In just two minutes, he managed to remove the coin safely and without any operation.

The boy recovered immediately and is now completely normal. His family expressed deep gratitude, praising the doctor’s quick response and skill in handling the situation.

Doctors later gave an important message to parents: always keep an eye on small children and never allow them to play with coins or tiny objects, as these can turn into life-threatening accidents within moments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

10-Year-Old Boy Swallows Coin While Playing; Doctor Saves Him In 2 Minutes Without Operation In MP's...

10-Year-Old Boy Swallows Coin While Playing; Doctor Saves Him In 2 Minutes Without Operation In MP's...

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Sutak Period Begins, Madhya Pradesh Temple Gates Shut At 12:57 pm

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Sutak Period Begins, Madhya Pradesh Temple Gates Shut At 12:57 pm

'Body Fades, Not the Name': Indore Gangster Salman Lala’s Posters Spark Uproar During Eid In MP's...

'Body Fades, Not the Name': Indore Gangster Salman Lala’s Posters Spark Uproar During Eid In MP's...

Viral Video Shows Men Chasing Tiny Leopard Cubs Near Omkareshwar, One Cub Jumps Into Trench In Fear

Viral Video Shows Men Chasing Tiny Leopard Cubs Near Omkareshwar, One Cub Jumps Into Trench In Fear

Speeding Car Hits Bike In Jabalpur; Three Dead, Four Critically Injured

Speeding Car Hits Bike In Jabalpur; Three Dead, Four Critically Injured