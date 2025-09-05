 5.2 Kg Baby Born At MP Hospital: Do Overweight Newborns Face Health Complications In Life Ahead?
Normally, babies weigh between 2.5 to 3 kilograms at birth, making this case exceptionally rare. Despite the challenges associated with the baby’s size, both mother and child are reported to be healthy

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image

In an extraordinary case at Rani Durgavati Elgin Hospital in Jabalpur, a woman successfully gave birth to a baby boy weighing 5.2 kilograms on Friday. The safe delivery via cesarean section was carried out under the supervision of obstetrician Dr. Bhavna Mishra, who confirmed that it was her first time delivering a newborn of such weight.

Normally, babies weigh between 2.5 to 3 kilograms at birth, making this case exceptionally rare. Despite the challenges associated with the baby’s size, both mother and child are reported to be healthy.

Expert insights on Macrosomic babies

Dr. Mishra explained that infants weighing over 4.5 kilograms are classified as macrosomic babies. Such deliveries often require extra medical attention, as they can increase the chances of complications. However, she emphasised that achieving a safe delivery under such conditions is a significant success.

Supporting this view, Dr. Komal Bhadu, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, said, "In some cases, the baby is born with greater weight than normal, which is described as fetal macrosomia. This normally implies a birth weight of more than 4 kilos (approximately 9 pounds)."

Safety concerns during and after birth

While larger babies can make delivery more complex, experts stress that they are not necessarily unhealthy. Dr. Bhadu explained,
"Although not all big babies are unhealthy, their weight makes their delivery a bit more difficult. It may lead to an increase in the risk of a painful birth, post-delivery breathing complications, or C-delivery. To mothers, it may also mean that the labor will take a longer or more difficult process."

Long-term health outlook

Doctors note that macrosomic babies may face a slightly higher risk of obesity or diabetes in the future, but lifestyle factors play a much bigger role in determining long-term health. Dr. Aparna Govil Bhaskar, Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai said, "Yes, children born with significantly higher birth weight are more prone to obesity, diabetes, and other metabolic disorders later in life. Their motor development may also be delayed initially. These factors can influence long-term health and, in some cases, lifespan."

She added, "Being very heavy can affect motor development. Babies may find it difficult to move, crawl, or achieve milestones on time due to restricted mobility. If they don’t naturally return to a healthy weight range, they remain at a higher risk for obesity-related conditions."

