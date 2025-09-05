'I Love My Body': Sitar Maestro Anoushka Shankar Blasts Trolls For Shaming Her Curves

Acclaimed sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar has taken a powerful stand against body-shaming, responding to sexist remarks on her Instagram with candour and strength. By asserting that her body is “not anyone else’s to comment on,” Shankar has reignited discussions around body autonomy, resilience, and self-love.

Addressing unwarranted criticism

Shankar faced online comments targeting her attire and appearance, including jibes like, “Indian classical music is sacred music. But the attire worn is not matching,” and, “This should have been a simple photo in her holiday outfit, not this sultry one.” Rather than ignoring the negativity, she transformed it into an empowering declaration of ownership over her narrative.

“This body has birthed two children, survived child sexual abuse and several dangerous situations with men, healed through four major surgeries,” she revealed, emphasising her journey of endurance and survival.

Celebrating strength and resilience

Shankar reflected on the extraordinary experiences her body has endured, calling it a “complete, badass warrior.” She highlighted the challenges she has faced, from polycystic ovarian syndrome, migraines from a young age, addiction, undiagnosed neurodivergence, autoimmune disorders, to major surgeries. Each of these experiences, she said, has shaped her into the person she is today.

“I love my body, for everything it’s been through and everything it is,” she wrote. Her words underline a message of self-acceptance and gratitude, showing that resilience is not just physical but deeply emotional and mental as well.

Rejecting judgment and promoting autonomy

Shankar made it clear that she will not tolerate unsolicited commentary. “The inherent arrogance that allows one human to think they have the right to pass judgement is astounding,” she stated. By asserting her autonomy, she encourages others to do the same.

Her message also extended support to anyone facing similar scrutiny. “To anyone else who receives these kinds of comments, either in public or in private, I see you, and I’m with you,” she added, stressing that shame belongs to the judgmental, not the person being judged.

Shankar’s ongoing legacy

Best known for her innovative, genre-blending music, including the acclaimed album Breathing Under Water, Shankar continues to inspire not just through her artistry but also through her advocacy for self-respect and body positivity. Her candid approach demonstrates how personal experiences can foster a larger conversation on dignity, resilience, and empowerment.