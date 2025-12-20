Hospitality Horizon Top 50 Hotel Awards 2025: Honouring India’s Finest In Luxury And Leadership

The glittering Hospitality Horizon Top 50 Hotel Awards 2025, with TV Partner NDTV Profit, was a resounding success. Billed as the biggest celebration of the hotel industry in the country it brought together the who’s who of the hospitality industry – from veterans to stalwarts to legends.

The Top 50 awards were divided into multiple categories: Top 10 Luxury Hotels; Top 10 Business/Leisure Hotels; Top 5 Luxury Resorts; Top 5 Boutique Luxury Hotels/Resorts; Top 10 GMs – Luxury Hotels & Resorts; Top 5 GMs – Business/Leisure Hotels; and Top 5 Game-Changer Developers/Owners.

Since this was a closely contested competition two positions in Top 10 Luxury Hotels category had been tied. As the distinguished board members wanted to maintain the sanctity and credibility of these awards while celebrating all the rightful winners, they decided to leave the numbers unchanged which is why there were 12 awards instead of the stipulated 10 in this category. The point is simple: more the merrier!

What made these awards so very special was that they had been judged by the Grand Jury comprising the who’s who of the hospitality industry making this is the most credible jury in the country. The people choice awards, on the other hand, were decided by the Editorial Board. The awards in each category were presented in alphabetical order, not in order of any ranking.

Deepak Kumar, GM, Hilton Mumbai International Airport, hosted these awards for two years in a row, and he and his team took care of every little detail to make the event the grand success that it was.

VEEBA was the Presenting Partner while Haier, Roca, Catch, Loom Crafts & IIHM were the Powered by Partners. Platinum Industry Partners were The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts, Radisson Hotel Group & IHG Hotels & Resorts; Gold Industry Partner was MBD Group Hotels & Resorts; and Silver Industry Partners were ATHIVA Hotels & Resorts & WYNDHAM Hotels & Resorts.

Associate Partner was DAAWAT while Hydration Partner was Bisleri Vedica. Trophy Partner was Premier Printers, Print Partner was The Free Press Journal and Event Setup Partner was Minutes Entertainment Solution.

The awards were held under the stewardship of Chairman of the Jury Dr Nakul Anand, Corporate Hotelier of the World 2019 and Co-Chairpersons Priya Paul, Chairperson, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels and KB Kachru, Chairman, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group. Camellia Panjabi, Queen of Indian Food, was the Chief Advisor.

Dr Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson & MD, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group was accorded the coveted Living Legend Award; Param Kannampilly, Executive Chairman, Concept Hospitality, bagged the Lifetime Achievement Award; Sanjay Sethi, MD & CEO, Chalet Hotels, received the Hall of Fame Award; Pooja Ray, MD, Mayfair Hotels & Resorts won the Woman Hotelier of the Year Award; Rahool Macarius, Market MD – Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, scooped the Hotelier of the Year Award; Kuldeep Bhartee, CEO, Peerless Hotels, got the Excellence in Leadership Award; and Anjali Mehra, Executive VP, Brand & Communications, The Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts won the Marketing & Communications Leader of the Year Award.



LIVING LEGEND AWARD

Dr Jyotsna Suri

CMD, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Param Kannampilly

Executive Chairman, Concept Hospitality

HALL OF FAME AWARD

Sanjay Sethi

MD & CEO, Chalet Hotels

HOTELIER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Rahool Macarius

Market MD – Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resort

WOMAN HOTELIER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Pooja Ray

MD, MAYFAIR Hotels & Resorts

EXCELLENCE IN LEADERSHIP AWARD

Kuldeep Bhartee

CEO, Peerless Hotels

MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS LEADER OF THE YEAR WINNER

Anjali Mehra

Executive VP Brand & Communications, The Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts

TOP 10 GMS - LUXURY HOTELS & RESORTS

Amit Kumar, JW Marriott Pune

Digvijay Singh, Conrad Bengaluru

Harkaran Singh, The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi

Moncrief Aviet, Taj Lands End, Mumbai

Nishanth Vishwanath, The St. Regis Mumbai

Nitesh Gandhi, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

Rajiv Kapoor, Fairmont Mumbai

Sachin Mylavarapu, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Sonale Zagade, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad

Vishrut Gupta, Fairmont Udaipur Palace

TOP 5 GMS – BUSINESS/LEISURE HOTELS

Amit Khare, Trident, Bandra Kurla, Mumbai

Deepak Kumar, Hilton Mumbai International Airport

Harkaran Singh Sethi, Hilton Gurugram Baani City Centre

Manish Dayya, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Suman Gahlawat, Le Méridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR

TOP 5 GAME-CHANGER DEVELOPERS/OWNERS

Chalet Hotels

Espire Hospitality

Prestige Group

Shrem Group of Companies

Ventive Hospitality

TOP 10 LUXURY HOTELS

There was a tie in 2 of the positions, hence, there are 12 in this category

Anantara Jewel Bagh, Jaipur

Conrad Pune

Fairmont Mumbai

Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon

Hyatt Regency, New Delhi

ITC Maratha, Mumbai

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences

The Leela Gandhinagar

The Lodhi, New Delhi

The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

TOP 10 BUSINESS/LEISURE HOTELS

Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport

Crowne Plaza Lucknow

Hilton Mumbai International Airport

Novotel Ahmedabad

Novotel Mumbai International Airport

Novotel New Delhi City Centre

Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport

Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida

Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chennai

TOP 5 LUXURY RESORTS

Fairmont Udaipur Palace

Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Goa

JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa

The Leela Palace Jaipur

TOP 5 BOUTIQUE LUXURY HOTELS/RESORTS

Raffles Jaipur

Sterling Jaisinghgarh Udaipur

The Oberoi Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort, Ranthambore

ZANA Forest Resort, Ranthambore

ZANA Lake Resort, Udaipur