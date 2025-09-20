Lighthouse Summit & Awards 2025 Illuminates Excellence In Travel, Tourism And Hospitality

The inaugural edition of Lighthouse Summit & Awards 2025 lit up the evening with prestige and celebration at the majestic Infinity Ballroom at Fairmont Mumbai.

Jointly hosted by Hospitality Horizon, Dome Entertainment and Fairmont Mumbai, the event spotlighted excellence in the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors as the city witnessed an evening of grandeur, recognition and celebration. It honoured visionary individuals, iconic destinations and leading brands that continue to inspire and set benchmarks as true guiding lights for the industry.

Months of meticulous planning, creative collaboration and technical innovation came together to design a glittering evening that was as seamless as it was spectacular.

From dazzling laser light shows to stand-up comedy by Nitinn R Miranni to laser illusion acts by Bijoux to world-class performances by playback singers Shadab and Altamash Faridi and Shibani Kashyap, the event was a testament to the power of storytelling through hospitality and entertainment.

The event was co-hosted by Nitinn, Gaurav Sharma, Siddhartha Dey, Manasi Varma and Pritee Kathpal. Ease My Trip was the title partner while Ecolab, AH International, Navnit Motors, Navnit Group and BYD were supporting partners. Eventsyug Concepts, Trikaya Media Group, Sound & Light Professionals, Vicked Lasers, Vinayak Video Vision, SSL Media, Creative Awards & Rewards, Morani Fireworks & SFX, V Ideas and Drinq where experience partners while Picture N Kraft, AD Media OOH and The Free Press Journal were media partners.

The choice of Fairmont Mumbai as co-host added an unparalleled dimension to the evening. Located just minutes from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the hotel redefines luxury in the city with 446 rooms and suites that blend Art Deco elegance with contemporary sophistication.

Rajiv Kapoor, GM, Fairmont Mumbai, said: “At Fairmont Mumbai, our vision is to create a destination where the city’s vibrant spirit meets timeless elegance. Hosting the Lighthouse Summit & Awards perfectly reflects what we stand for—a place where milestones, whether professional or personal, transform into unforgettable memories. We are proud to co-host this evening and showcase our world-class event facilities, dining experiences, and wellness offerings to leaders of the industry.”

“I have always looked at this industry as more than just business, it is a storyteller in itself,” Shafquat Ali, Publisher, Hospitality Horizon & CEO, Trikaya Media Group, explained: “Through events, hospitality, and tourism, we don’t just entertain; we celebrate cultures, traditions, and people. My mission has been to bring that story to light, to highlight the creativity and dedication of those who make this industry what it is. For me, true success lies in inspiring others to innovate while staying rooted in authenticity.”

Mohomed Morani, Chairman & Director, Dome Entertainment, added: “For me, an event is never just about lights, music and glamour; it is about creating a memory that will stay with people forever. I have always believed that every detail, no matter how small, has the power to touch hearts. My passion has been to transform ideas into unforgettable experiences, and with every project, I strive to raise the bar and set new benchmarks in this industry I love so much.”

“Hospitality and events, for me, are about blending innovation with legacy,” Mazhar Nadiadwala, MD, Dome Entertainment, said. “I come from a background where grandeur and excellence were always a way of life, but I wanted to push that legacy forward with my own touch of modernity. Every event I curate is an opportunity to create magic and an atmosphere where elegance meets creativity, and where every guest walks away with an experience that they cherish long after the lights go down.”

In addition to the who’s who of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry, the evening witnessed a host of stars and celebrities including Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon, Anu Malik, Samay Raina, Madhoo, Harmeet Singh, Talat Aziz, Madhur Bhandarkar, Malaika Zayed Khan and Udita Goswami.

All in all it was a star-studded evening that the industry will not forget in a long, long time.