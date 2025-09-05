Sonam Kapoor Oozes Royalty In Rahul Mishra's Sculpted Couture Gown

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 05, 2025
When it comes to fashion, Sonam Kapoor continues to dominate as Bollywood’s ultimate style icon. Her latest appearance in a couture masterpiece by Rahul Mishra is a perfect example of her unparalleled fashion sense
All images from Instagram
Sonam Kapoor’s gown in shimmering gold is a true spectacle. The floor-length couture piece hugs her figure in a sculptural yet flowing silhouette, balancing power and elegance effortlessly
The gown features an off-shoulder design with an architectural neckline and wing-like folded elements. A subtle thigh-high slit adds just the right amount of sensuality
The standout accessory is a sculptural netted veil adorned with feather-like extensions, resting atop Sonam’s sleek, tied bun. The dramatic headpiece frames her face beautifully, adding an extra layer of artistic flair
Keeping the focus on the gown, Sonam chose delicate floral jewelry, a subtle choker paired with matching earrings
Sonam’s makeup complements the dramatic outfit perfectly. Defined brows, kohl-lined eyes, nude lips, and a flawless matte base create a subtle yet glamorous effect
Her neatly tied bun ensures the gown and headpiece remain the stars of the look
