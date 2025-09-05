Sonam Kapoor Oozes Royalty In Rahul Mishra's Sculpted Couture Gown

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 05, 2025

When it comes to fashion, Sonam Kapoor continues to dominate as Bollywood’s ultimate style icon. Her latest appearance in a couture masterpiece by Rahul Mishra is a perfect example of her unparalleled fashion sense

Sonam Kapoor’s gown in shimmering gold is a true spectacle. The floor-length couture piece hugs her figure in a sculptural yet flowing silhouette, balancing power and elegance effortlessly

The gown features an off-shoulder design with an architectural neckline and wing-like folded elements. A subtle thigh-high slit adds just the right amount of sensuality

The standout accessory is a sculptural netted veil adorned with feather-like extensions, resting atop Sonam’s sleek, tied bun. The dramatic headpiece frames her face beautifully, adding an extra layer of artistic flair

Keeping the focus on the gown, Sonam chose delicate floral jewelry, a subtle choker paired with matching earrings

Sonam’s makeup complements the dramatic outfit perfectly. Defined brows, kohl-lined eyes, nude lips, and a flawless matte base create a subtle yet glamorous effect

Her neatly tied bun ensures the gown and headpiece remain the stars of the look

