After Zakir Khan, Vir Das Makes History! Becomes First Indian Comedian To Perform At Lincoln Centre Theatre

Comedian, actor, and Emmy Award winner Vir Das is set to create history yet again. The global star will become the first Indian artist to headline his own residency at New York’s legendary Lincoln Center Theater, one of the most prestigious cultural venues in the world. His upcoming residency, titled Hey Stranger, will run from October 29 to November 9, 2025, marking a breakthrough moment for Indian stand-up comedy on an international stage.

Vir Das on his Broadway dream

For Vir Das, performing at Lincoln Center is more than just a professional achievement, it’s a dream realised. Reflecting on this milestone, he said,

“There is nothing more exciting than being at the bottom of a ladder, surrounded by people better than you, where you have to grow and meet a global standard. For me, that’s always been Broadway. Now, Broadway and 65th. To finally do a residency here, performing Indian comedy for the world, is surreal.”

He also shared that Hey Stranger is rooted in human connection. “Comedy may be a different medium than music or dance, but its essence is the same, it brings people together across cultures and languages. This show was born from the desire to connect, laugh, and reflect on our shared strangeness.”

Following in the footsteps of Indian legends

Lincoln Center has a rich history of hosting Indian cultural icons. From sitar maestro Ravi Shankar, tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, and shehnai legend Bismillah Khan, to Carnatic music pioneer M.S. Subbulakshmi, the venue has witnessed performances that bridged India with the world. By bringing stand-up comedy to this stage, Vir Das is not only breaking new ground but also continuing a tradition of Indian excellence at the global level.

A powerhouse collaboration

For Hey Stranger, Vir Das has teamed up with Tony Award-nominated director Moritz von Stuelpnagel and the production powerhouse Seaview, known for Broadway and Off-Broadway hits such as A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Tony Award winner), Slave Play (12 Tony nominations), and collaborations with Hollywood heavyweights like George Clooney and Adam Driver. This collaboration ensures that Das’s residency will be crafted with world-class creative vision.

What audiences can expect from Hey Stranger

Hey Stranger is positioned as more than just a comedy show, it’s a cultural dialogue. Through sharp humor, storytelling, and global perspective, Vir Das aims to make audiences laugh, think, and feel connected. As he describes it, “This residency is not just about jokes, it’s about walking onto that stage, seeing the lights, and making people feel a little less like strangers.”