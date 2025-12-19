5 Wines To Uncork This Christmas

Pic: Un

As Christmas approaches and with the subtle drop in temperature, it is the right time to open a bottle of wine and share it with friends and family. Here are five wine recommendations to swing into happy hours:

Vincent Girardin, Puligny-Montrachet ‘Les Vieilles Vignes’ 2020

Some of the Burgundy region’s best Chardonnay comes from the area of Puligny-Montrachet. This particular maison’s wine is known for its rich raisin and hazelnut notes balanced with minerality, which the wine gets from the limestone-rich soil. The wine ages well, and the 2020 vintage, while it can stay longer, will be great to open now.

Price: Rs 23,195

Renieri Brunello di Montalcino

Montalcino is a hill in the Italian region of Tuscany and this 100% Sangiovese is a great expression of the intensity of the true grape. As you allow the wine to open up, you will find the robust notes slither into a silky-smooth finish, enthralling your palate with every sip.

Price: Rs 18,087

Penfolds Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz

Penfolds is one of Australia’s iconic wineries, known for not just producing some of the best wines but also leading innovation in winemaking in the nation. This Cabernet Shiraz blend, from Barossa Valley and McLaren Vale, is one of Penfolds’ most sought-after red wines. The wine is fondly called Baby Grange.

Price: Rs 14,900

Grgich Hills Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

This winery is one of the original winners of the 1976 Judgement of Paris, where Napa Valley wines beat French wines. Built on that legacy, the winery is continuing its stellar work like this Cabernet Sauvignon, which is a Bordeaux-style blend of 80% Cabernet Sauvignon, with Merlot, Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc grapes.

Price: Rs 26,000

Bodega Volcanes de Chile ‘Igneo’

Made from grapes grown on vineyards across the volcanic soil terroir in Maipo, Cachapoal, and Maule of Chile, this wine is a unique expression of the country’s wine. The palate is persistent with big tannins but at the same time full of ripe fruits and hints of chocolate notes.

Price: Rs 18,990