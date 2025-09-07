Madhya Pradesh: Truck Carrying Paint Chemicals Catches Fire, Major Mishap Averted In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A truck loaded with paint chemicals caught fire near Lilavati Hospital in the Eintkhedi area of the state capital on Saturday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, as soon as the fire broke out, multiple blasts occurred inside the truck due to the highly flammable material, causing panic among commuters and locals.

Truck carrying LPG cylinders was parked nearby

The situation could have turned disastrous as another truck carrying LPG cylinders was parked nearby. However, timely action by authorities to remove it from the site averted a major tragedy.

Police and Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s fire brigade teams rushed to the spot after being informed and after about one-and-a -a-half hours of continuous efforts, the fire was doused. Police confirmed that no casualties were reported.

Preliminary reports suggested that a short circuit might have triggered the blaze. Further investigation is on, according to the police.