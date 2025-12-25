 MP News: Free Ration Beneficiaries’ Names To Be Made Public Twice A Year; Says Minister Govind Singh
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 01:11 AM IST
MP News: Free Ration Beneficiaries’ Names To Be Made Public Twice A Year; Says Minister Govind Singh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Govind Singh Rajput has said the government decided to make free ration beneficiaries’ names public.

At a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday, he said the names of beneficiaries would be read out at Gram Sabhas twice a year to bring the actual situation of the free ration getters to light. It is a social audit-like model, which will make everyone answerable at the village level, he said.

According to Rajput, there will be nominees to take rations on behalf of the elderly and the physically challenged, who are often deprived of rations due to lack of authentication.

So, such beneficiaries can make anyone a nominee to take rations on their behalf, Rajput said. The general merchandise and other items will also be available at the ration shops, the minister said, adding that these shops are being developed at Mukhyamantri Poshan Marts.

Over seven million people have completed their e-KYC, and the state government is committed to procuring wheat from the farmers at the minimum support price, he said.

Because the warehouses are lying empty, their owners are in a poor state, and seeing their conditions, the government has decided to impart them training about how to use their warehouses for other purposes, the minister said.

