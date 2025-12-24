 MP News: Amit Shah Go Back”;Congress Stages Massive Protest Over Poor Road Conditions
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
MP News: Amit Shah Go Back”;Congress Stages Massive Protest Over Poor Road Conditions | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior District Congress Committee led a stark and symbolic protest on Wednesday against what they termed as "severe negligence" of the BJP-led state government in maintaining city's roads.

The demonstration, which saw Congress workers form a human chain and physically fill potholes, escalated with chants of "Amit Shah Go Back" directed at the Union Home Minister.

The protest, organised under the leadership of District Congress Committee President Surendra Yadav and leader Sunil Sharma, highlighted the dangerous condition of several key roads in the city. Congress leaders alleged that the dilapidated infrastructure poses a direct threat to public safety and is a result of government apathy.

In a vivid display of their frustration, Congress workers themselves took up shovels and spades to fill potholes on a damaged stretch. This act was described by party leaders as both a symbolic attempt to "wake up the government" and a message of solidarity with affected citizens.

The protest and the pointed slogan targeting Amit Shah signal a sharpening political confrontation over civic issues in the poll-bound state. The Congress has framed the condition of urban infrastructure as a central failure of the incumbent BJP administration.

