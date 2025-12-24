'Lajawab...' Film Director-Producer Karan Johar Hails Madhya Pradesh's Breathtaking Locations, Food & Hospitality After Shoot Of 'Dhadak 2' & 'Homebound' -- VIDEO

MP News: Film Director-Producer KJo Praises State’s People, Food, And Hospitality After 'Dhadak 2' & 'Homebound'-- VIDEO | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned film director and producer Karan Johar shared his heartfelt experience of shooting two of his finest projects, Dhadak 2 and Homebound, in the state.

Karan Johar took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude. Johar praised Madhya Pradesh for its warm hospitality, rich culture, and visually stunning locations.

Check the video out:

The Heart of Incredible India wins hearts once again!



Filmmaker Mr Karan Johar shares his “lajawab” experience of shooting #Homebound and #Dhadak2 in Madhya Pradesh. From flavourful food and warm people to breathtaking locations, MP’s hospitality leaves a lasting impression.… pic.twitter.com/p9boRG8U6H — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) December 24, 2025

Speaking about his experience in the state, Karan Johar said, "I am extremely grateful to Madhya Pradesh Tourism for extending support to us and all the people who were a part of this journey to make this possible for us." He expressed how he was touched by the warmth of the local people and their way of coordinating in a seamless manner.

Johar also noted that the environment created by the people of the state made it a seamless and memorable experience for the crew. He highlighted that the people of Madhya Pradesh played a key role in making the experience special with their welcoming nature and cooperation.

'Diverse terrains offered variety of options for shoot'

The director-producer, popularly known as KJo, appreciated the range of terrains in the state, which provided the crew a diverse option for shooting. The local food, he added, was flavourful and unforgettable, adding another layer to the overall experience.

He expressed his desire to return every year with new stories and new films after such a memorable experience in the state.