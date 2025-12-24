Bhopal News: Soaked In Blood, Bhopal Sees 49 Murders in 2025 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Trivial disputes while drinking liquor, old rivalries, love affairs were the top reasons behind 49 murders in Bhopal district in 2025.

Police analysis shows that most killings were results of failed love affairs, property and financial disputes, old rivalries, domestic conflicts, and alcohol-fuelled altercations. However, investigators say that a series of cases where extremely minor disputes led to brutal murders.

Among the most shocking incidents was November 26 murder in Gautam Nagar, where a middle-aged man was beaten to death after refusing to give a bidi. On May 10, another man was killed after declining to give money for liquor in the same area.

On August 6, a student was stabbed to death by miscreants in Ayodhya Nagar over trivial argument related to who would take petrol first. On May 26 in Arera Hills, a man murdered his younger brother following a dispute over wearing his jeans.

A sensational case from Bag Sewania involved a railway employee who also practiced sorcery. Police investigations revealed that he murdered a youth after allegedly killing him when the victim resisted his sexual assault.

Failed relationships accounted for several high-profile murders as well. In Bajaria, a man strangled his live-in partner on June 29 and reportedly lived with the body for two days. In TT Nagar, on September 2, a youth slit the throat of a 19-year-old girl.

According to senior police officers, a significant number of murders this year were the result of instantaneous quarrels, drunken brawls, and long-standing enmities often erupting without any trigger.

Murder cases

Govindpura

Aug 7: Woman attacked with boiling oil, dies at hospital

May 15: Youth stabbed to death in a love triangle

Jul 11: Youth stabbed to death in park

Gautam Nagar

Nov 26: Middle aged man bludgeoned to death over refusal to give bidi

May 10: Man stabbed over denial of money for liquor

Feb 13: Man kills bro-in-law killed over one-sided love with his wife

Misrod

Jan 30: CRPF jawan shoots wife dead

TT Nagar: Youth slashes throat of 19-year-old girl and killed her over one-sided love affair in Panchsheel Nagar area on Sept 2

Ashoka Garden

Jun 22: Man mowed down under e-rickshaw, body dumped in drain

Jan 8: Factory worker stabbed to death over petty issue

Kolar

Dec 2: Youth bludgeons man to death for insulting dead sister

Jul 25: Youth stabbed to death over old rivalry

Bag Sevania: Sept 6: Railway employee accused of sorcery kills man

Arera Hills: May 26: Youth kills brother over new clothes

Nishatpura: Jan 11: Contractor, brother killed by neighbours

Talaiya: Mar 16: Youth killed by transgender

Hanumanganj: Oct 22: Money lender murdered over loan repayment

Bajaria: Jun 29: Man slit live-in partner s throat, body stuffed in sack

Kamla Nagar: May 19: Murder over love affair, body dumped in pond

Shahpura: Mar 21: Dermatologist kills wife through anaesthesia overdose

Chhola Mandir: Jun 28: Youth shot dead in old rivalry

Piplani: BTech student Udit Gayki assaulted by cops on Sep 9. Udit dies at hospital

April 18: Young wife of a retired BHEL official got him killed with help of tenant and her boyfriend

Murder in rural areas

Bilkhiriya: Aug 16: BTech student stabbed to death by unknown assailants

Dec 9: Nephew murders uncle over making drinks

Berasia: August 10: Man hacks wife to death

Sukhi Sewania: July 3: Contractor murdered by employees, body left in car

Gunga: June 25: Man killed by brother over property dispute

Dec 4: Middle aged farmer hacked to death by wife

Dec 15: Man kills bro-in-law over domestic dispute

Eitkhedi: April 23: Man kills pregnant wife