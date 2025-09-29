Bhopal News: Encroachers Threaten BMC’s Team At Green Belt, Claim Shops Belong To BJP Corporator |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension erupted near the Hanuman Temple at 1100 Quarters on Monday morning when members of a women’s cleanliness group, along with Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers distributing dustbins under the ongoing Seva Pakhwada cleanliness campaign, were allegedly stopped and threatened by shopkeepers occupying land around the roadside green belt park.

According to witnesses, when the women questioned the 25 illegal shops, the encroachers claimed they were set up by the local BJP corporator of ward 48, Arvind Verma. The women lodged a complaint with the Corporation’s encroachment officer, Srishti Bhadoria.

Acting on the complaint, anti-encroachment teams rushed to the spot and continued removing structures until late evening.

The green belt park, developed by the civic body, was meant to provide a green zone in the city. However, the area has been taken over by illegal shops, sparking concern among residents and activists.

Councillor denies role

Councillor Arvind Verma denied any role in the encroachments. “I have written several times to the corporation demanding the removal of these illegal shops. Most of them exist due to collusion with the encroachment staff. I want my entire ward to be free from encroachment,” he said.

Officer confirms action

Encroachment officer Srishti Bhadoria confirmed action had been taken. “Our teams have seized goods and issued challans against some shopkeepers. The area will be cleared of all encroachments soon,” she said.