 Chhatarpur News: 2 Critical, Several Labourers Trapped After Gate Of Under-Construction Hanuman Temple Collapses; Rescue Operation Underway-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalChhatarpur News: 2 Critical, Several Labourers Trapped After Gate Of Under-Construction Hanuman Temple Collapses; Rescue Operation Underway-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur News: 2 Critical, Several Labourers Trapped After Gate Of Under-Construction Hanuman Temple Collapses; Rescue Operation Underway-- VIDEO

The accident happened while laboueres were involved in the construction work at Dhaurra temple in Naugaon, when suddenly the gate fell down, and several workers were trapped under the debris. Police rushed to the spot and a rescue team was called. Three labourers have been rescued safely so far. They were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Severtal labourers were trapped after a gate of an under-construction Hanuman temple collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Friday evening.

One is said to be dead, however it is yet to be confirmed.

The accident happened while laboueres were involved in the construction work at Dhaurra temple in Naugaon, when suddenly the gate fell down, and several workers were trapped under the debris.

Watch video below :

FPJ Shorts
Uttarakhand News: No Mobile Phones On Corbett Safaris As Park Enforces Supreme Court Order
Uttarakhand News: No Mobile Phones On Corbett Safaris As Park Enforces Supreme Court Order
Rajasthan Translocates Tiger From Ranthambore To Mukundra Hills
Rajasthan Translocates Tiger From Ranthambore To Mukundra Hills
Indian Woman's Attempt To Make Paratha Sets Off 'Fire Alarm' In UK: Says, '20 Mins Later The Fire Dept. Showed Up'
Indian Woman's Attempt To Make Paratha Sets Off 'Fire Alarm' In UK: Says, '20 Mins Later The Fire Dept. Showed Up'
'Mummy Told Me To Hit A Four': Jemimah Reveals Richa Ghosh's Savage Reply Stunned Alyssa Healy; RCB Calls Her 'Real Gangster' | VIDEO
'Mummy Told Me To Hit A Four': Jemimah Reveals Richa Ghosh's Savage Reply Stunned Alyssa Healy; RCB Calls Her 'Real Gangster' | VIDEO

Police rushed to the spot and a rescue team was called. Three labourers have been rescued so far; of which two are seriously injured and one is said to be dead.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for timely medical treatment.

The pictures and visuals showed local crowd helping teams to rescue labourers trapped under soil and crumbled bricks. More details are awaited as the rescue operation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 19-Year-Old Girl Killed By Fiancé After Refusing Marriage In Jabalpur

MP News: 19-Year-Old Girl Killed By Fiancé After Refusing Marriage In Jabalpur

Chhatarpur News: 2 Critical, Several Labourers Trapped After Gate Of Under-Construction Hanuman...

Chhatarpur News: 2 Critical, Several Labourers Trapped After Gate Of Under-Construction Hanuman...

MP News: ‘Public Should Not Depend On Govt,’ BJP MP Gyaneshwar Patil's Remark On Indore Water...

MP News: ‘Public Should Not Depend On Govt,’ BJP MP Gyaneshwar Patil's Remark On Indore Water...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Development Projects Worth ₹213 Crore In Sidhi

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Development Projects Worth ₹213 Crore In Sidhi

MP News: Mahakaleshwar Temple To Celebrate Makar Sankranti With 'Til Utsav'

MP News: Mahakaleshwar Temple To Celebrate Makar Sankranti With 'Til Utsav'