Chhatarpur News: 2 Critical, Several Labourers Trapped After Gate Of Under-Construction Hanuman Temple Collapses; Rescue Operation Underway-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Severtal labourers were trapped after a gate of an under-construction Hanuman temple collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Friday evening.

One is said to be dead, however it is yet to be confirmed.

The accident happened while laboueres were involved in the construction work at Dhaurra temple in Naugaon, when suddenly the gate fell down, and several workers were trapped under the debris.

Police rushed to the spot and a rescue team was called. Three labourers have been rescued so far; of which two are seriously injured and one is said to be dead.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for timely medical treatment.

The pictures and visuals showed local crowd helping teams to rescue labourers trapped under soil and crumbled bricks. More details are awaited as the rescue operation is underway.