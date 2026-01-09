MP News: 19-Year-Old Girl Killed By Fiancé After Refusing Marriage In Jabalpur

AI Generated Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl was brutally killed by her fiancé after she refused to marry him in Jabalpur on Friday.

She refused to marry him because of mental harassment, blackmail over circulation of private videos on social media.

Police said that after the engagement, Sahil started putting pressure on Richa to go out with him. During this period, he allegedly made private videos with her and later shared them on social media. It is also alleged that Sahil demanded ₹5 lakh from Richa’s family while threatening to make the videos public.

The incident took place in the Richhai area under the Adhartal police station limits in Jabalpur.

According to information, the victim has been identified as Richa Rajak, who lived near Imaliya Mod in the Adhartal area. Their engagement had taken place around two and a half months ago, and the wedding was scheduled to be held in February.

According to police, Richa was engaged to Sahil Rajak, a resident of the Power House area under the Garha police station limits.

Richa was reportedly very upset and under stress after the videos were circulated online. Following the incident, she refused to marry Sahil, which led to frequent disputes between the two.

Angered by her decision, Sahil allegedly attacked Richa and killed her brutally. After the murder, the police launched a search operation and arrested Sahil Rajak along with one of his associates.

Police officials said the investigation is ongoing and further action will be taken based on the findings.