MP News: From 4 Hrs To Round-The-Clock; Morena Solar Plant To Boost Storage |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The New and Renewable Energy Department is planning to increase storage capacity of Morena Solar Project from just 4 hours to round-the-clock in a phased manner.

Currently, storage lasts only 4 hours. Sources reveal plans to boost capacity step-by-step—from 4 hours to 6, 8, 10, and finally 24 hours.

The project recently achieved a record low tariff of Rs 2.70 per unit. Once 24-hour storage is reached, Madhya Pradesh could supply stored solar power to other needy states.

Berkeley University centre

Berkeley University of California has opened a centre in Bhopal last month to assist solar energy initiatives in Madhya Pradesh. A senior official from New and Renewable Energy Department confirmed collaboration with this foreign university to enhance solar project development.

Future plan

Additional Chief Secretary Manu Shrivastava told Free Press that Morena’s storage capacity will be increased in future phases. He indicated it is possible stored power could be supplied to other states once full round-the-clock capacity is achieved.

Plan to expand solar projects

After Morena, solar projects are being planned in Dhar and Shivpuri districts. Meanwhile, work on a pumped storage hydropower project is progressing in Neemuch.

This project will pump water from lakes or rivers to a hilltop reservoir during daytime and release it at night to generate hydel power, supporting clean energy production around the clock.