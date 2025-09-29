 MP News: From 4 Hrs To Round-The-Clock; Morena Solar Plant To Boost Storage
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: From 4 Hrs To Round-The-Clock; Morena Solar Plant To Boost Storage

MP News: From 4 Hrs To Round-The-Clock; Morena Solar Plant To Boost Storage

Currently, storage lasts only 4 hours, capacity to be raised in phased manner

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
MP News: From 4 Hrs To Round-The-Clock; Morena Solar Plant To Boost Storage |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The New and Renewable Energy Department is planning to increase storage capacity of Morena Solar Project from just 4 hours to round-the-clock in a phased manner.

Currently, storage lasts only 4 hours. Sources reveal plans to boost capacity step-by-step—from 4 hours to 6, 8, 10, and finally 24 hours.

The project recently achieved a record low tariff of Rs 2.70 per unit. Once 24-hour storage is reached, Madhya Pradesh could supply stored solar power to other needy states.

Read Also
MP News: Mini Brazil’ Football Players From Shahdol's Rural Backgrounds Picked For Coaching In...
article-image

Berkeley University centre

FPJ Shorts
ED Registers ECIR In ₹200-Crore Drug Haul Case Against Navin Chichkar, Probes Global Cartel Links
ED Registers ECIR In ₹200-Crore Drug Haul Case Against Navin Chichkar, Probes Global Cartel Links
BJP Files Police Complaint Against Maharashtra Congress Over 'Provocative' Social Media Post
BJP Files Police Complaint Against Maharashtra Congress Over 'Provocative' Social Media Post
Mumbai Crime: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attacking Former Colleague With Knife In Malabar Hill
Mumbai Crime: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attacking Former Colleague With Knife In Malabar Hill
Elgar Parishad Case: NIA Seeks To Impound Passports Of 5 Accused Ahead Of October 9 Hearing
Elgar Parishad Case: NIA Seeks To Impound Passports Of 5 Accused Ahead Of October 9 Hearing

Berkeley University of California has opened a centre in Bhopal last month to assist solar energy initiatives in Madhya Pradesh. A senior official from New and Renewable Energy Department confirmed collaboration with this foreign university to enhance solar project development.

Future plan

Additional Chief Secretary Manu Shrivastava told Free Press that Morena’s storage capacity will be increased in future phases. He indicated it is possible stored power could be supplied to other states once full round-the-clock capacity is achieved.

Plan to expand solar projects

After Morena, solar projects are being planned in Dhar and Shivpuri districts. Meanwhile, work on a pumped storage hydropower project is progressing in Neemuch.

This project will pump water from lakes or rivers to a hilltop reservoir during daytime and release it at night to generate hydel power, supporting clean energy production around the clock.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: NHRC Seeks Report On ‘Illegal Conversion Racket’ In Madarsas, Targeting Hindu Children

MP News: NHRC Seeks Report On ‘Illegal Conversion Racket’ In Madarsas, Targeting Hindu Children

Bhopal News: JP Hospital Flags Flaws In New Building, Seeks Inspection

Bhopal News: JP Hospital Flags Flaws In New Building, Seeks Inspection

Bhopal News: Woman Dies After Being Hit By Drum Tied To Bike

Bhopal News: Woman Dies After Being Hit By Drum Tied To Bike

MP News: High Court Denies Bail To Advocate Yawar In POCSO, Trafficking Case

MP News: High Court Denies Bail To Advocate Yawar In POCSO, Trafficking Case

MP News: State Eyes Rare Species Swap For Tiger Transfer; Forest Officials Consider Wildlife...

MP News: State Eyes Rare Species Swap For Tiger Transfer; Forest Officials Consider Wildlife...