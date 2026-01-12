 MP News: 75-Year-Old Retired Man Cheated Of ₹1 Crore In Gwalior, Kept Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 31 Days
MP News: 75-Year-Old Retired Man Cheated Of ₹1 Crore In Gwalior, Kept Under 'Digital Arrest' For 31 Days

Gwalior reported the biggest digital arrest cyber fraud case of 2026, where fraudsters posing as IPS and CBI officers cheated retired sub-registrar Bihari Lal Gupta of ₹1.12 crore. The 75-year-old was kept under fear for 31 days and forced to transfer money in four transactions. Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 75-Year-Old Retired Man Cheated Of ₹1 Crore In Gwalior, Kept Under 'Digital Arrest' For 31 Days

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior reported the biggest ‘digital arrest’ cyber fraud case of year 2026, where fraudsters posing as IPS and CBI officers cheated a 75-year-old retired sub-registrar of ₹1.12 crore.

The victim, identified as Bihari Lal Gupta, was kept under so-called ‘digital arrest’ for a total of 31 days.

The incident took place between November 16, 2025 and January 3, 2026 at Khedapati Colony. 

What actually happened?

According to information, Gupta received a call from an unknown number, where the caller claimed to be a TRAI official and warned that his mobile number and Aadhaar card would be blocked. He was later accused of being involved in a money laundering case.

Soon after, another person contacted him through a WhatsApp video call, posing as IPS officer Neeraj Thakur. 

Wearing a police uniform, the fraudster claimed that Gupta’s ICICI Bank account had been sold for ₹2 lakh and used for illegal money transactions. 

He questioned Gupta about his family, property and bank balance and asked him to cooperate in a ‘pre-investigation’ to avoid arrest.

Later, a third caller introduced himself as CBI officer Pradeep Singh and threatened that Gupta’s assets would be investigated. 

FIR registered

The victim was told to transfer his cash and fixed deposits to specific accounts for verification by the Reserve Bank of India, with assurance that the money would be returned if found legal. 

He was also warned not to inform anyone otherwise he would be arrested immediately.

Gupta had transferred ₹1.12 crore in 4 transactions to the accounts provided by the fraudsters out of fear. 

After every transfer, he used to receive fake receipts with an RBI seal on WhatsApp, which made him believe his money was safe.

Gupta made the last transaction on January 3, 2026. A few days later, he watched a video warning that ‘digital arrest’ does exist and is a common cyber fraud tactic.

He then realised he had been cheated and approached the police.

Gwalior SSP Dharamveer Singh confirmed that a case has been registered by the crime branch and an investigation is underway.

