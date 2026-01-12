Bhopal News: SOSEB Issues Helpline Number For Students, Parents | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of cyber fraud targeting parents of students appearing for the State Open School Education Board (SOSEB) examinations has come to light in the state.

The fraudsters are posing as representatives of the board and demanding money from students, promising to help them clear the exams. After the fraud case, the State Open School Education Board (SOSEB) has issued a helpline number, 0755-2671066, for students and parents.

The board has also clarified that no one by the names used by the fraudsters is employed by the board. They further emphasized that it is completely impossible to pass anyone through such means. Students' results are declared solely based on the evaluation of their answer sheets.

The board is filing First Information Reports (FIRs) and taking legal action against these cyber fraudsters. Students and parents are urged not to fall for such scams and to protect themselves and their children from cyber fraud.