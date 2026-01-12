Bhopal News: Forest Team Probe Flags Railways’ Lapses In Tiger Death | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The committee formed to investigate the tiger death on the Budhni-Midghat railway section has completed its probe. Forest department officials are now reviewing the report.

The committee found that earlier recommendations by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) were allegedly ignored by railways, contributing to the incident.

Sources in forest department said the probe points out several lapses: waste, particularly leftover food, along both sides of railway lines was not cleared regularly; shrubs alongside the track were left uncleared; some underpasses were not constructed.

After reviewing the probe, railways will be informed and asked to strictly follow guidelines for the BudhniMidghat section. Forest department had earlier requested that trains slow down when passing through identified areas, but speeds continue to exceed recommended limits.

In the past, fast trains have struck tigers and other wild animals on this section, causing deaths. In December, a speeding train hit and dragged a big cat for some distance.

Following the tiger’s death, forest department assigned two Sub-Divisional Officers and a Range Officer to investigate and submit a report identifying factors responsible for the incident.