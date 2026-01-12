 Madhya Pradesh January 12, 2026, Weather Update: Chilling Cold & Thick Fog Continue In MP, No Immediate Relief Likely
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh January 12, 2026, Weather Update: Chilling Cold & Thick Fog Continue In MP, No Immediate Relief Likely

Madhya Pradesh January 12, 2026, Weather Update: Chilling Cold & Thick Fog Continue In MP, No Immediate Relief Likely

Cold and foggy weather continues across northern Madhya Pradesh, with dense fog disrupting life in the Gwalior–Chambal region. Datia recorded the lowest temperature at 5.4°C, while Gwalior was the coldest major city. Visibility dropped sharply in several districts. The weather department expects cold nights and foggy mornings to persist for the next few days.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh January 12, 2026, Weather Update: Chilling Cold & Thick Fog Continue In MP, No Immediate Relief Likely | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold and foggy conditions continue to affect the northern parts of Madhya Pradesh. 

Weather on Monday 

Dense fog covered many districts of the Gwalior - Chambal division on Monday morning, disrupting daily life. 

Poor visibility on roads caused difficulties for commuters, while rail services were also badly affected, with several trains running late.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai's Playgrounds Shrinking: Neglect, Misuse, & Encroachment Threaten Sports Spaces
Mumbai's Playgrounds Shrinking: Neglect, Misuse, & Encroachment Threaten Sports Spaces
Spain Leads High-Growth Surge, Germany, Belgium & Poland Emerge As Key Stable EU Export Markets For India
Spain Leads High-Growth Surge, Germany, Belgium & Poland Emerge As Key Stable EU Export Markets For India
‘I’m Tired’: Apple's Tim Cook Signals Desire To Reduce Workload, Will Likely Step Down To Board Chairman Role
‘I’m Tired’: Apple's Tim Cook Signals Desire To Reduce Workload, Will Likely Step Down To Board Chairman Role
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 12, 2026: City Sees Chill Morning With Haze, Air Quality Improves Slightly But Stays In Poor Range At 164
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 12, 2026: City Sees Chill Morning With Haze, Air Quality Improves Slightly But Stays In Poor Range At 164
Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, Datia recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 5.4 degrees Celsius. 

The weather department said there is little chance of relief from the cold and fog at present. Cold nights and foggy mornings are likely to continue in the coming days.

Among the five major cities, Gwalior was the coldest with a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded 9 degrees, Indore 9.6 degrees, Ujjain 9.4 degrees and Jabalpur 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Night temperatures remained below 10 degrees Celsius in most districts. Rajgarh and Pachmarhi recorded 5.6 degrees, Mandla 5.9 degrees, Khajuraho 6.5 degrees, while Naugaon, Shivpuri and Rewa reported temperatures around 7 degrees Celsius.

Weather system affecting Madhya Pradesh at present

Weather system affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Visibility Reduced Due to Fog

Fog significantly reduced visibility in several areas. As per the weather department, visibility ranged between 500 and 1,000 metres in Ratlam, Khajuraho and Naugaon. 

In Datia, Gwalior, Ujjain, Rewa, Satna and Sidhi, visibility was more than one kilometre. Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and other districts recorded visibility between two and four kilometres.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Relief For Minister, Post’s Goal, Gathering Info, Bear Garden &...
article-image

Temperature records

Temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius were recorded in cities including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Pachmarhi, Khajuraho, Naugaon, Mandla, Umaria, Rewa, Rajgarh, Raisen, Datia, Malajkhand, Damoh, Satna, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Sidhi, Khargone and Tikamgarh.

On Sunday, daytime temperatures in most cities stayed below 25 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has forecast that both maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain at similar levels for the next four days.

Read Also
Overhead In Bhopal: Tug-Of-War, Eyeing For Position, Being A Killjoy, Fed Up With Ma’am & More
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh January 12, 2026, Weather Update: Chilling Cold & Thick Fog Continue In MP, No...

Madhya Pradesh January 12, 2026, Weather Update: Chilling Cold & Thick Fog Continue In MP, No...

Bhopal News: Forest Team Probe Flags Railways’ Lapses In Tiger Death

Bhopal News: Forest Team Probe Flags Railways’ Lapses In Tiger Death

Overhead In Bhopal: Tug-Of-War, Eyeing For Position, Being A Killjoy, Fed Up With Ma’am & More

Overhead In Bhopal: Tug-Of-War, Eyeing For Position, Being A Killjoy, Fed Up With Ma’am & More

MP News: ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ Campaign From Today Says Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav

MP News: ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ Campaign From Today Says Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav

Bhopal News: 'Operation Muskan' 12,314 Girls Went Missing; Police Recovered 13,774 In 2025

Bhopal News: 'Operation Muskan' 12,314 Girls Went Missing; Police Recovered 13,774 In 2025