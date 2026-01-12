Madhya Pradesh January 12, 2026, Weather Update: Chilling Cold & Thick Fog Continue In MP, No Immediate Relief Likely | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold and foggy conditions continue to affect the northern parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Weather on Monday

Dense fog covered many districts of the Gwalior - Chambal division on Monday morning, disrupting daily life.

Poor visibility on roads caused difficulties for commuters, while rail services were also badly affected, with several trains running late.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, Datia recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 5.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said there is little chance of relief from the cold and fog at present. Cold nights and foggy mornings are likely to continue in the coming days.

Among the five major cities, Gwalior was the coldest with a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded 9 degrees, Indore 9.6 degrees, Ujjain 9.4 degrees and Jabalpur 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Night temperatures remained below 10 degrees Celsius in most districts. Rajgarh and Pachmarhi recorded 5.6 degrees, Mandla 5.9 degrees, Khajuraho 6.5 degrees, while Naugaon, Shivpuri and Rewa reported temperatures around 7 degrees Celsius.

Weather system affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Visibility Reduced Due to Fog

Fog significantly reduced visibility in several areas. As per the weather department, visibility ranged between 500 and 1,000 metres in Ratlam, Khajuraho and Naugaon.

In Datia, Gwalior, Ujjain, Rewa, Satna and Sidhi, visibility was more than one kilometre. Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and other districts recorded visibility between two and four kilometres.

Temperature records

Temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius were recorded in cities including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Pachmarhi, Khajuraho, Naugaon, Mandla, Umaria, Rewa, Rajgarh, Raisen, Datia, Malajkhand, Damoh, Satna, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Sidhi, Khargone and Tikamgarh.

On Sunday, daytime temperatures in most cities stayed below 25 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has forecast that both maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain at similar levels for the next four days.