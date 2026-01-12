Overhead In Bhopal: Tug-Of-War, Eyeing For Position, Being A Killjoy, Fed Up With Ma’am & More | Representative Image

Tug-of-war

A tug-of-war is underway over a fresh posting to Indore, from where an IAS officer was shifted after a tragedy. The government has been mulling over the names of two women IAS officers for posting one of them in this important place. Both officers are working as collectors. But the head of state rejected their names. Afterwards, the higher-ups in the government discussed the names of some other officers for posting there. They finally agreed to post an officer to the city. Everyone has a good opinion about the officer. He is honest as well as courteous. The people in the corridors of power feel he will do justice to the district. On the other hand, questions are being raised about the officers posted under him. The name of one of the officers is discussed because he is the son-in-law of a well-known person. Another officer has previously been posted in Indore. But his way of working raised many questions when he was there. The people in the corridors of power say that the third officer was posted in the corporation for his links with a religious town.

Eyeing for position

An important position in a department will soon be vacant. Its principal secretary is going on deputation to the Centre. And Sahib has applied for it. There are possibilities that he will be posted there this month. Two officers have set their eyes on the position that the PS is going to vacate. One of them has been trying to get an important posting for a long time. The officer is on good terms with the higher-ups in the government. He is also in the habit of making money through offstage deals. Because he is unable to get sweetener in his present place of work, he is sparing no effort to get a plum posting. Another officer has set his eyes on the department. He, too, is posted in the loop line. He has been trying to get an important position for a long time. In this situation, he is trying to get a posting to the department that the PS is vacating. Several agents of the ruling dispensation have become active to help the officer get the position.

Being a killjoy

The state government has put a department on top priority. The department has also prepared a calendar of activities to be conducted throughout the year. A team of the department has been set up to carry out those activities, about which many things are being discussed. A few officers of the department are considered good for nothing. The minister of the department also barely takes any interest in its functioning. Against this backdrop, it is considered that the team is set to be the killjoy of the department put on priority by the government. The poor functioning of the department tarnished the government’s image on some earlier occasions. It failed to manage the functioning of an important department. Since the officers posted there have different priorities, they are unable to pay much attention to work. The department is such that its failure to produce results impacts the votes of the ruling dispensation. The community, for which the department works, looks unhappy with the government. In this situation, there are talks in the corridors of power that if the government wants to carry out some activities in the department, the higher-ups need to change the team.

Angry PS

A principal secretary (PS) is cross with the goings-on of his department. An organisation is also working there. Because it is working in the department following instructions from the higher-ups, its members barely give any importance to the PS. A meeting was recently held to review the work done by the organisation and the department. The most important part of the meeting was that the PS was unaware of the agenda of the discussion, which he got to know during the discussion. The PS showed his annoyance about it, but none paid any attention to him. The minister of the department got information about the meeting so late that he could not attend it. The organisation working for the department is so well-connected with the top bosses that its functionaries interact only with the head of state. Whenever they have any problem, they discuss it with the Big Boss. The way they issue directives to the PS makes it seem as if he is their subordinate. There are reports that the functionaries of the organisation want to remove the PS.

Fed up with Ma’am

The staffers of an organisation and a legislator are fed up with a senior IAS officer. The legislator is a member of a few committees of the place where Madam is working. She has not been on good terms with anyone since her posting there. The organisation was to hold a meeting, and the legislator was supposed to participate in it. Since the legislator was required to go out for some work, he told the officers to hold the meeting an hour earlier than scheduled. But there are reports that Madam declined the lawmaker’s request, though she had no valid reason to do so. The legislator complained about it to the minister of the department. But the minister, too, was helpless. The MLA also informed the two IAS officers posted in the department about the working style of this madem. Because both are junior to Madam and cannot directly say anything to her, they enjoy hearing about her faults.

Contenders for top jobs

Two police commissioners of two important cities in the state may be changed in the coming days. Since one of them has been holding the position for a long time, he may be transferred. Similarly, plans are afoot to shift the other commissioner to an important place. The number of contenders for these two positions is increasing in the police department.

The name of a female officer was being discussed for posting as commissioner in the state capital. But now, other officers are also making efforts for it. The name of an officer holding an important position is also being discussed for the post of commissioner in the state capital. Sahib is on good terms with the head of the state. Ergo, the government may consider his name for the coveted position. Besides him, the name of another officer is being considered for this post. This officer is also considered to have links with the higher-ups. Likewise, two officers are reportedly keen on joining as police commissioner in the commercial capital of the state. One is considered the preferred choice of the officers, while the other is making efforts to get the position through his political connections.