Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Relief for minister, Post’s goal, Gathering info, Bear Garden & More | FP Photo

Relief for minister

A minister had been scared before a press conference where he was to inform journalists about the government’s achievements in the past two years. He feared lest the journalists should ask him uncomfortable questions on his controversial statements. Although they pulled up the minister, they did so for his department’s performance but not for disputable statements. No sooner had the press conference concluded than the minister heaved a sigh of relief, saying, “Bach Gaye (I am safe!).” The minister thinks questions about his department hardly make any difference to him, but he would have been ill at ease had any scribe spoken about his controversial statements. There were murmurs in the corridors of power that the minister wanted to keep away from the press conference. So, despite being a senior minister in the cabinet, his term of holding the press conference came at the end of the series of press meets that the ministers addressed to inform the public about their achievements. The state government, the party organisation, and the central leadership have already told off the minister, but such reprimands have failed to deter him from issuing controversial statements. He often does it, upsetting the party and the government.

Post’s goal!

About a senior Congress leader and former chief minister, it is said he does not need an enemy to get him in hot water, for he himself invites troubles. All was well with the former chief minister, but a post he made on social media raised an uproar. There are reports that the issue has enraged the party high command. After the training camp in Pachmarhi, his relationship with the party’s top leadership improved after a long while, though. But his post on social media again widened the rift between him and the party’s top bosses. His post, in fact, targeted the top leadership. Through the post, he tried to pour out his anger for not getting the AICC president’s post, which was given to someone else. After the post, his detractors, too, had an opportunity to take him to task. The daughter of his old rival in the Congress opened a front against him. A few old hands are hatching a conspiracy against the former chief minister behind the curtain.

Gathering info

A minister of the state cabinet recently held a one-to-one interaction with a senior BJP leader. After the interaction, the party leaders and others associated with the government began to gather what had transpired between the two. Those who are close to these leaders are also trying to know the subject of the discussion. The minister is reportedly unhappy with the government. Thus, the discussion between them must have taken place on the government-related issues. Because the minister is considered close to the senior leader, the meeting between them may not have been an ordinary one. The minister had put up several issues before the national leaders, which are now tarnishing the image of the government and the organization. A senior leader of the party used to sweep those issues under the carpet, but since the party’s regime has been changed at the national level, it is expected that the situation will change.

Bear garden

Bear garden |

The Congress’s media cell makes headlines when the party is out of power. It is the only department of the party which remains active and whose officeholders bicker among themselves. It is in turmoil again. The party’s media cell has many factions. Because of the row, the head of the department put in his papers and went home, but the party leaders convinced him to return to the office. His resignation gladdened a few members of the organisation. The members of a faction also celebrated the occasion. Some of them thought that they would become the media cell head. Such people even began to lobby for the post. After the resignation episode, the internal squabbling in the party seems to have deepened. Some party members say the return of the media cell head is temporary. The party is mulling over appointing someone to the post in the coming days. Until then, the present head has been asked to continue in office.

BJP’s unhappy trio

The BJP has appointed three leaders to different positions within the organisation after selecting the state-level officeholders. But all three leaders are unhappy after their appointment. One of them has yet to take oath, for he is reluctant to accept the position. Another leader is so upset that he has poured out his anger at different places. The leader, who was once powerful, has been given an insignificant position. He wanted a position in any corporation or in any board. Although the party has included him in the organisation, he wants a political appointment. Similarly, the third leader is disappointed with his position. He was trying to get the position of the general secretary or the vice-president in the party’s state unit. The assignment given to him looks important, but there is no work. A leader of a team of the party’s state unit has been asked to mollify the trio.

Minister’s natal day

A few senior politicians of the ruling dispensation, including the head of state, have advised people against squandering away money on birthday bashes, wedding parties, and post-death rituals. The head of state and a former minister married off their children at mass wedding ceremonies. Their purpose was to set an example that running through a huge amount of money on entertainment is absurd. A minister in the state cabinet, just a few days before his birthday, advised his supporters through social media to avoid turning the day into a gala affair. The minister also advised them against putting up hoardings, congratulating him on his natal day. The minister said if they really wanted to convey their best wishes, they should do so either by sending a simple message through social media or by making phone calls. But a different tale unfolded on the minister’s natal day. His appeal fell on the deaf ears of his Bhakts, and his public relations team frittered away lakhs of rupees to make a hashtag containing the minister’s name, which went viral across the country. The act of the minister’s PR team raised eyebrows in the corridors of power. Do the minister’s Bhakts know that money is a better soldier than they are?