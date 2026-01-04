MP News: AIIMS Bhopal To Introduce Gamma Knife, PET Scan Services; Expand Robotic Surgery | AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal is set to expand its health infrastructure on a large scale this year, which will help patients get advanced treatment within the state.

According to AIIMS management, the focus in 2026 will be on strengthening diagnostic services and increasing critical care capacity.

With this expansion, patients suffering from serious diseases like cancer and tumours will no longer need to travel to cities such as Delhi or Mumbai for treatment.

New machines to be installed

AIIMS Bhopal will install advanced machines such as Gamma Knife and PET Scan in 2026.

Gamma Knife technology will help treat brain tumours and other complex neurological diseases without surgery by using precise radiation.

The PET Scan facility will allow faster and more accurate cancer diagnosis, helping doctors start treatment at an early stage.

The institute is also planning to strengthen organ transplant services. A separate operation theatre dedicated to transplants will be started this year.

This will allow heart, liver and kidney transplants to be performed under one roof in a safe, infection-free environment, reducing waiting time for patients.

To handle the rising number of critical patients, a new four-storey modern ICU building will be constructed near the cancer block.

Robotic surgery services to be expanded

AIIMS will also expand robotic surgery services and set up a robotic training centre to train doctors.

AIIMS Bhopal has already made major achievements in transplant surgeries. In January 2025, it performed Madhya Pradesh’s first successful heart transplant.

So far, the institute has completed 3 heart transplants and 17 kidney transplants.

Dr Ketan Mehra, PRO, AIIMS Bhopal, said the institute aims to provide world-class medical facilities at affordable costs and that the new facilities will help treat even the most complex diseases within the state.