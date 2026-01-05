 MP News: Speeding Car Rams In Motorcycle, Overturns In Jabalpur; Disturbing CCTV Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Speeding Car Rams In Motorcycle, Overturns In Jabalpur; Disturbing CCTV Surfaces

MP News: Speeding Car Rams In Motorcycle, Overturns In Jabalpur; Disturbing CCTV Surfaces

A speeding car hit a motorcycle at Gupteshwar Mod in Jabalpur and overturned, an incident caught on CCTV. The biker survived and later filed a complaint. Police registered an FIR and found the driver was drunk. Efforts are on to trace the vehicle owner using CCTV footage.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 06:05 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car rammed into a motorcycle and overturned in Jabalpur on Sunday.

A disturbing accident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area. The footage clearly shows a four-wheeler moving at a very high speed and ramming into a two-wheeler from the back.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

According to information, the accident took place at Gupteshwar Mod in the Rampur area.

FPJ Shorts
'Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return Only Sustainable Solution To Stray Dog Issue': Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury To SC
'Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return Only Sustainable Solution To Stray Dog Issue': Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury To SC
BREAKING News! Shots Fired At US Vice-President JD Vance's Ohio Residence; 1 Arrested: Reports
BREAKING News! Shots Fired At US Vice-President JD Vance's Ohio Residence; 1 Arrested: Reports
Ruben Amorim SACKED: From Michael Carrick To Xavi, 5 Managers Who Could Take Over Manchester United
Ruben Amorim SACKED: From Michael Carrick To Xavi, 5 Managers Who Could Take Over Manchester United
Mumbai News: Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Announces Special Darshans For Angararki Sankashti Chaturthi & Sindoor Lepan
Mumbai News: Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Announces Special Darshans For Angararki Sankashti Chaturthi & Sindoor Lepan

According to the CCTV footage, the car was moving at a very high speed when it hit the motorcycle from behind. After the collision, the car continued for some distance before losing balance and turning upside down.

The motorcyclist was identified as Chandrashekhar, survived the accident and later lodged a complaint with the police. Based on his statement, the police registered an FIR in the case.

Chandrashekhar told police that the car suddenly came at high speed and hit his motorcycle without any warning, throwing him onto the road.

Read Also
MP News: Ujjain Priest Critical After Chinese Manjha Strangles His Neck & Slits Throat's Blood...
article-image

Police officials said that during the initial investigation, it was found that the car driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. A separate case has been registered for drunk driving.

Using the CCTV footage, the police are trying to identify and trace the owner and driver of the car involved.

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken once the driver is caught.

Read Also
MP News: Drunk Hostel Guard Hurls Abuses At Students In Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Speeding Car Rams In Motorcycle, Overturns In Jabalpur; Disturbing CCTV Surfaces

MP News: Speeding Car Rams In Motorcycle, Overturns In Jabalpur; Disturbing CCTV Surfaces

MP News: Scolded For Harassing College Girls, Miscreants Bomb Tent Owner’s House In Jabalpur;...

MP News: Scolded For Harassing College Girls, Miscreants Bomb Tent Owner’s House In Jabalpur;...

MP News: 24-Year-Old Lynched To Death Over Affair With Married Woman In Shivpuri; 5 Arrested, 2 On...

MP News: 24-Year-Old Lynched To Death Over Affair With Married Woman In Shivpuri; 5 Arrested, 2 On...

MP News: 'Subah 5 Baje Se...' Drunk Man Exposes Open Manufacturing & Sale Of Lethal 'Kacchi Daru' In...

MP News: 'Subah 5 Baje Se...' Drunk Man Exposes Open Manufacturing & Sale Of Lethal 'Kacchi Daru' In...

MP News: Gwalior BJP Councillor Holds ‘Dandavat Yatra’ Over Unfit Drinking Water After Indore...

MP News: Gwalior BJP Councillor Holds ‘Dandavat Yatra’ Over Unfit Drinking Water After Indore...