MP News: Speeding Car Rams In Motorcycle, Overturns In Jabalpur; Disturbing CCTV Surfaces

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car rammed into a motorcycle and overturned in Jabalpur on Sunday.

A disturbing accident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area. The footage clearly shows a four-wheeler moving at a very high speed and ramming into a two-wheeler from the back.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

According to information, the accident took place at Gupteshwar Mod in the Rampur area.

According to the CCTV footage, the car was moving at a very high speed when it hit the motorcycle from behind. After the collision, the car continued for some distance before losing balance and turning upside down.

The motorcyclist was identified as Chandrashekhar, survived the accident and later lodged a complaint with the police. Based on his statement, the police registered an FIR in the case.

Chandrashekhar told police that the car suddenly came at high speed and hit his motorcycle without any warning, throwing him onto the road.

Police officials said that during the initial investigation, it was found that the car driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. A separate case has been registered for drunk driving.

Using the CCTV footage, the police are trying to identify and trace the owner and driver of the car involved.

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken once the driver is caught.