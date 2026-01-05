 MP News: Drunk Hostel Guard Hurls Abuses At Students In Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral
A security guard at an OBC boys’ hostel in Chhatarpur was allegedly caught abusing and arguing with students while drunk, with a video of the incident going viral on social media. Students claimed the guard often drinks on duty and inside the hostel. They also reported bicycle thefts. Authorities have ordered an inquiry and assured action if the guard is found guilty.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A security guard posted at a boys hostel in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur was caught arguing and abusing students in a viral video. The guard appears to be highly intoxicated in the clip.

The matter came to fore through a video recorded by the students of OBC hostel in Ganesh Colony of Chhatarpur district. 

A video is being widely circulated on social media on Monday.

Watch the video here:

The video shows a chaotic scene inside the hostel , where the guard, surrounded by many students, can be seen arguing and fighting with them. 

‘Guard drinks inside hostel premises’

Students living in the hostel claimed that the guard often comes to duty after drinking alcohol and even consumes liquor inside the hostel premises. 

They said that he frequently gets into arguments with students while drunk. 

On Saturday night, another heated argument took place, after which students recorded the video.

The students also alleged that around 12 bicycles have been stolen from the hostel premises earlier, but none have been recovered so far, raising serious concerns about hostel security.

Taking note of the viral video, the District Panchayat CEO said an inquiry will be conducted and strict action will be taken if the guard is found guilty. 

Students have demanded the immediate removal of the guard to ensure safety and discipline in the hostel.

