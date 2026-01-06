 MP News: Disabled E-Rickshaw Driver’s No-Entry Permit Plea At Chhatarpur Collector’s Hearing Sparks Buzz
An elderly, specially-abled e-rickshaw driver, Haji Munna Khan, sought permission from the Chhatarpur collector to drive in no-entry zones to earn his livelihood. The unusual request surfaced during a public hearing and drew attention after the collector smiled and moved on. Later, the collector clarified that individual no-entry permits cannot be granted and traffic rules apply equally to all.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 07:38 PM IST
MP News: Disabled E-Rickshaw Driver’s No-Entry Permit Plea At Chhatarpur Collector’s Hearing Sparks Buzz | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An unusual ‘request’ became the talk of the town in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Tuesday, when a specially-abled and elderly e-rickshaw driver asked the collector to allow him to drive on no-entry routes.

As the collector heard his plea, he smiled and moved ahead!

The man was identified as Haji Munna Khan. He had requested permission to drive his e-rickshaw in no-entry zones, especially near the Chhatarpur bus stand. 

He said that he is physically disabled and drives an e-rickshaw to earn a livelihood. 

Due to compulsion, he sometimes has to pass through no-entry routes, where police stop him and issue challans.

In his application, Munna Khan stated that he is disabled and earns his living as a rickshaw driver. He requested a no-entry permit from the traffic department to operate near the bus stand.

When the collector heard the application during the public hearing, he smiled and responded in a light manner. 

What was the collector's response?

Later, the collector clarified that granting individual permission in no-entry areas is not under his authority. He added that traffic rules apply equally to everyone and no resident enjoys special permits.

The incident became a topic of discussion during the public hearing, drawing mixed reactions from the residents.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

