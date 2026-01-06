Bhopal News: Burglary At Social Media Content Creator’s House Cracked, 2 Held

Interstate Criminal With ₹1 Lakh Bounty Nabbed After Encounter | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kolar police on Tuesday cracked the daytime burglary case at a social media content creator’s house and arrested two burglars with stolen valuables worth Rs 4 lakh.

Police officials said, the complainant Rudraksh Srivastava, a resident of Shirdi Puram reported the incident on December 12. He informed that he left his house at 2.30 pm after locking the main gate with a central lock to visit a friend in Arera Colony. When he returned around few hours later, he found the wall and gate ply damaged despite the central lock.

He later discovered that several items had been stolen including a laptop, a 27-inch monitor, a camera, three lenses, lights, batteries, a wristwatch and Rs 5000 cash.

Police teams scanned CCTV footage from the vicinity and access routes around the crime scene. Based on the footage, suspects were identified and taken into custody. The accused were identified as Anwar Khan, a resident of Ashbagh and Akbar, a resident of Qazi Camp area in.

During interrogation, both accused confessed to the burglary. Police recovered the stolen items from their possession and sent them to jail on Tuesday.