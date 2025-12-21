MP News: Kabaddi Players Clash, Hurl Abuses & Chairs Amid Match In Chhatarpur; VIDEO Goes Viral | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Kabbadi match during the MP Sports Festival escalated into a violent clash after a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The commotion erupted at the vegetable market complex in Chandla during an intense Kabbadi match between teams from Chandla Mandal and Gaurihar Mandal.

According to reports, the dispute broke out over some issue during the game and quickly spiraled out of control. Within moments, players from both sides began fighting and hurling abuses. Chairs placed at the venue were thrown at each other. The entire commotion triggered panic among spectators.

Check out the video:

#WATCH | Kabaddi Match At MP Sports Festival in #Chhatarpur Sees Clash Between Two Teams, Chairs Thrown As Police Intervene #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/TBioWyNEvx — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 21, 2025

The video of the incident is rapidly going viral on social media. In the same, players from the Chandla Mandal and Gaurihar Mandal can be seen arguing initially over a game-related issue.

In no time, the verbal altercation escalated into a violent clash, and players were seen fighting and hurling chairs at each other during the kabaddi match.

In the video, people can be seen trying to intervene and separate the players. Police officers present at the scene are also seen attempting to control the situation.

The MP Sports Festival was organized in Chandla, which falls under the constituency of MP VD Sharma, and State Minister Dilip Ahirwar was present as the chief guest. Dilip Ahirwar is also the MLA from the Chandla assembly constituency.