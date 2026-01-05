 Bhopal News: MBBS Student Dies After Jumping From 5th Floor; No Suicide Note Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: MBBS Student Dies After Jumping From 5th Floor; No Suicide Note Recovered

Bhopal News: MBBS Student Dies After Jumping From 5th Floor; No Suicide Note Recovered

A 21-year-old third-year MBBS student, Sachin Singh, died after allegedly jumping from the fifth floor of a residential building in Bhopal’s Kolar area. Police said he was under emotional stress after a breakup. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries on Sunday. No suicide note was found; investigation continues.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: MBBS Student Dies After Jumping From 5th Floor; No Suicide Note Recovered | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old MBBS student died after allegedly jumping from the fifth floor of a residential building in Bhopal’s Kolar area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sachin Singh, a third-year MBBS student at LN Medical College. He lived in a flat on the fifth floor of Sagar Premium Tower, Phase-1, along with 3 other students, each occupying separate rooms.

According to police, initial investigations suggest that Sachin was under severe emotional stress after his college classmate and girlfriend reportedly stopped communicating with him for the past 3 months, leading to depression.

TI Sanjay Soni said that on Friday-Saturday night, Sachin went to meet the girl and told her he intended to end his life. Alarmed, she later informed her friends and asked them to keep an eye on him.

FPJ Shorts
Deepika Padukone At 40! How Balanced Diet & Exercise Regime Keeps This Actor-Mom Healthy & Glowing
Deepika Padukone At 40! How Balanced Diet & Exercise Regime Keeps This Actor-Mom Healthy & Glowing
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Deadline Extended Again; Apply Till January 10, 2026 At sbi.co.in
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Deadline Extended Again; Apply Till January 10, 2026 At sbi.co.in
India's Office Net Leasing Hits Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In 2025
India's Office Net Leasing Hits Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In 2025
Supreme Court Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Supreme Court Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Read Also
Engineering Student Dies After Jumping From 5th Floor For Failing To Repay Friend's Loan In Guna
article-image

Sachin returned to his flat and slept as usual, but on Saturday morning, he jumped from the balcony.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening.

Police said that no suicide note has been recovered, and further investigations are underway.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Patient Dies, Kin Vandalise Akshay Heart Hospital
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 17; Collector, Municipal Commissioner Revisit...

Indore Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 17; Collector, Municipal Commissioner Revisit...

Bhopal News: MBBS Student Dies After Jumping From 5th Floor; No Suicide Note Recovered

Bhopal News: MBBS Student Dies After Jumping From 5th Floor; No Suicide Note Recovered

Bhopal Weather Update: Dense Fog Grips The City & It's Surrounding Areas; IMD Issues Orange Alert|...

Bhopal Weather Update: Dense Fog Grips The City & It's Surrounding Areas; IMD Issues Orange Alert|...

Madhya Pradesh January 5, 2026, Weather Updates: Thick Blanket Of Fog Covers State, Visibility...

Madhya Pradesh January 5, 2026, Weather Updates: Thick Blanket Of Fog Covers State, Visibility...

MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Attend Tie Global Summit In Jaipur

MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Attend Tie Global Summit In Jaipur