Bhopal News: MBBS Student Dies After Jumping From 5th Floor; No Suicide Note Recovered | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old MBBS student died after allegedly jumping from the fifth floor of a residential building in Bhopal’s Kolar area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sachin Singh, a third-year MBBS student at LN Medical College. He lived in a flat on the fifth floor of Sagar Premium Tower, Phase-1, along with 3 other students, each occupying separate rooms.

According to police, initial investigations suggest that Sachin was under severe emotional stress after his college classmate and girlfriend reportedly stopped communicating with him for the past 3 months, leading to depression.

TI Sanjay Soni said that on Friday-Saturday night, Sachin went to meet the girl and told her he intended to end his life. Alarmed, she later informed her friends and asked them to keep an eye on him.

Sachin returned to his flat and slept as usual, but on Saturday morning, he jumped from the balcony.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening.

Police said that no suicide note has been recovered, and further investigations are underway.