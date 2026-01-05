 MP News: Ujjain Priest Critical After Chinese Manjha Strangles His Neck & Slits Throat's Blood Vessel
A 20-year-old priest sustained critical neck injuries after a Chinese kite string became entangled around his neck while riding a motorcycle near Lalpul in Jaisinghpura, Ujjain. The sharp manjha severed a blood vessel, causing heavy bleeding. He was rushed to Charak Hospital, where doctors removed the string and applied 12 stitches. His condition remains critical.

Arimitra Bose
Updated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth was gravely injured after a Chinese string slit his neck while he was riding a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident occurred near Lalpul in Jaisinghpura. The injured man has been identified as Vijay, son of Ghanshyam Tiwari, 20 years old, a resident of Jirapur, currently living in a rented house in Jaisinghpura. Vijay was a local priest in Ujjain.

According to eyewitnesses, Vijay was on his motorcycle near Lalpul when a kite string entangled around his neck. Even before he could stop his vehicle, the string severely injured him, severing a blood vessel in his neck and causing heavy bleeding.

Bystanders immediately rushed him to Charak Hospital for treatment. Reportedly his condition remains severely critical. According to the doctors, they removed the piece of kite string from his neck and applied 12 stitches. However, the wound extends deep into the neck, due to which he is currently unable to speak.

Chain of chinese-string accidents

This incident is part of a disturbing series of China Dor-related injuries reported in the area over the past month.

Earlier on December 31, a minor was gravely injured because of Chinese string. He was unable to speak at that time too, but the situation has improved for the 17-year-old now.

On December 27, Tulsiram Rathore (52), a confectioner from Gayatri Nagar, suffered a cut to his nose after a kite string struck his face while riding from Indira Nagar.

Despite ban, chinese strings fly high

Despite a strict ban on the use of Chinese string, people in the city have not stopped using the fatal Chinese string to fly kites. The district police are also continuously taking strict action regarding Chinese kite string. Besides inspecting kite shops, the police are also checking the strings of children flying kites on rooftops.

