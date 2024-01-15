Chinese Manja Claims Another Life! Out To Buy Snacks, Minor Boy Bleeds To Death After Kite String Slits His Throat In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Representational image

Dhar, January 15: In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy bled to death after his throat was slit by a Chinese manja (kite thread) in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place near Hatwada Square on Sunday, January 14. The deceased boy has been identified as Kanishk. He was out with his father, Vinod Chouhan, to purchase some snacks when he lost his life. He was a resident of Luniyapura area.

Around 6 pm, Vinod was taking Kanishk to buy some snacks. They were on a motorcycle and Kanishk was seated in front of his father. Suddenly, Kanishk screamed and fell of the motorcycle. His throat was slit by a Chinese manja and he was bleeding profusely on the road. Vinod had no idea what had happened to his son.

Kanishk Succumbs To Injuries

Vinod and locals rushed Kanishk to a hospital. However, Kanishk died during the treatment. It was not immediately known if Vinod lodged any complaint or any case was registered in connection with Kanishk's death. Here it may be noted that Sunday, January 14, marked the festival of Makar Sankranti during which revelers fly kite in large numbers.

Chinese Manja Claims Life Of Soldier

A 30-year-old soldier lost his life when his throat was slit by a Chinese manja when he was riding a scooty in Hyderabad on January 13. The deceased soldier was identified as Kagithala Koteswar Reddy, a native of Pedda Valteru in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. He was returning home in the Bapu Nagar area in Langar Houz.

Reddy was on Indira Reddy flyover in Langar Houz when a Chinse kite thread slit his throat. A profusely bleeding Army officer was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed.