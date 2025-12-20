 Bhopal News: AIIMS Study Finds Homeopathy Improves Outcomes in Allergic Rhinitis When Added to Standard Care
A clinical study by AIIMS-Bhopal has found that adding homeopathy to standard treatment provides better long-term relief in allergic rhinitis. Involving 210 patients, the study showed that while short-term improvement was similar, patients receiving homeopathy along with standard care had significantly better symptom reduction and quality of life at 18 weeks.

Updated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 08:29 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A clinical study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhopal has highlighted the role of homeopathy in providing relief in allergic rhinitis.

The randomized, open-label and controlled clinical trial was conducted at AIIMS- Bhopal by the department of AYUSH (homeopathy) in collaboration with the ear, nose and throat (ENT) department.

As many as 210 adult patients with moderate to severe allergic rhinitis participated in the study. The participants were divided into two groups: one group received standard treatment only with fluticasone furoate, while the other group received fluticasone furoate along with individualised homeopathic medicine. The treatment was given for 12 weeks and the patients were then followed for an additional six weeks without treatment, making the total duration of the study 18 weeks.

The results showed that during the active treatment period (at 4 and 12 weeks), both groups experienced similar improvement in nasal symptoms. At 18 weeks, patients who received homeopathic treatment in addition to standard care demonstrated significantly better sustained outcomes.

The Total Nasal Symptom Score (TNSS) was 1.44 in the homeopathy-also group compared to 6.48 in the standard-care-only group, representing an approximately 78% better reduction in nasal symptoms compared to standard-care-only group. Similarly, the quality of life was markedly better in the homeopathy-also group compared to the standard-care group indicating a 61% improvement.

