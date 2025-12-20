 Bhopal News: Missing Grocery Shop Owner Found Dead On Railway Track; Had Left Home 2 Days Ago
Bhopal News: Missing Grocery Shop Owner Found Dead On Railway Track; Had Left Home 2 Days Ago

The body of missing grocery shop owner Mohan Singh Lodhi (55) was found on the Bhanpur railway track in Bhopal on Saturday. He had left home two days earlier without informing his family. After a missing complaint, relatives found his body near the track. Police conducted a post-mortem, registered an inquest, and are investigating all angles.

Updated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
Bhopal News: Missing Grocery Shop Owner Found Dead On Railway Track; Had Left Home 2 Days Ago

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a missing grocery shop owner was found at a railway track in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Saturday, creating panic among residents.

According to information, the incident occurred on the Bhanpur railway track in Bhopal on Saturday morning. The man had left his home two days earlier without informing his family.

Police said, the deceased has been identified as Mohan Singh Lodhi (55), a resident of Khamkheda under Chhola Mandir police station area. 

He ran a grocery shop and is survived by 3 daughters and one son.

Mohan Singh left his house on Thursday evening and did not return. When family members failed to contact him despite repeated calls, they lodged a missing person complaint at the police station.

Investigation on 

While searching on Saturday morning, family members noticed a crowd near the railway track under the Bhanpur bridge. 

On reaching the spot, they found a body lying near the track, which was later identified as Mohan Singh.

Police sent the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination and later handed it over to the family. 

No suicide note has been recovered so far. Police have registered a case and said that the matter is being investigated from all possible angles.

