 MP News: Over Dozen Cows Found Dead At Gaushala Following 'Lal Tipara Model' In Gwalior; Piled Up Bodies Found Hidden In Tin Shed
MP News: Over Dozen Cows Found Dead At Gaushala Following 'Lal Tipara Model' In Gwalior; Piled Up Bodies Found Hidden In Tin Shed

Fifteen cows were found dead at Bhopal’s Lal Tipara Model Gaushala, exposing poor management and care. Staff allegedly tried to hide the deaths, while bodies lay piled inside a shed. Despite heavy spending claims, lack of treatment, spreading diseases, and negligence were reported. Authorities have ordered an internal inquiry into the incident.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Fifteen cows died after alleged negligence at a cow-shelter built on 'Lal Tipara Model' in Gwalior. Notably, Lal Tipara model works on waste-to-energy solutions, where cattle excreta is used to generate biogas.

The staff reportedly tried to hide the deaths, and the bodies of the cows were found lying on top of each other inside a tin shed on Saturday, dumped carelessly.

article-image

Rs 25 crore claims expose stark on-ground reality

According to information, the Municipal Corporation claims to spend around ₹25 crore every year on the gaushala, but the situation on the ground showed poor arrangements, lack of care, and irresponsible handling.

More than 10,000 cows are kept at the gaushala. Although doctors are posted there, proper treatment is reportedly missing.

Diseases are spreading, and injured cows are dying due to accidents and lack of medical care.

article-image

A Medical Officer Ashutosh Arya said that a sick cow was roaming in the area with swelling and worms in its leg.

He treated the cow for 15 days at his own expense. When the cow was taken to Lal Tipara Gaushala, it was found dead.

He also saw 14 to 15 other cows lying dead in the shed. The staff refused to explain how the cows died.

Veterinary doctor Dr. Girdhari gave an unusual explanation, saying the cows may have died after colliding with each other as they were kept in the open. A complaint has been made to the Collector.

Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sangh Priya said that information about the cow deaths has been received and an internal inquiry will be conducted into the matter.

