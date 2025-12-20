 MP News: 90-Year-Old Dies After Stone-Loaded Dumper Overturns While He Basks In Sun Outside His Home In Gwalior--VIDEO
A 90-year-old man died in Gwalior after a stone-loaded dumper overturned on him while he was sitting outside his house basking in the sun. The vehicle lost balance after its tyre got stuck in a pit during construction work. The driver fled the scene. Police seized the dumper and are searching for the driver.

Saturday, December 20, 2025
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 90-year-old man died on the spot after a stone-loaded dumper overturned on him while he was sitting outside his house basking in the sun in Gwalior on Friday.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the elderly man sitting outside his house in the sun when a stone-loaded dumper arrived and suddenly overturned. Despite his attempt to move aside, he was buried under the stones as they fell all over him.

According to information, the tragic incident took place in Arnav Colony under the Bahodapur police station area and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

The victim has been identified as Girraj Sharma (90), who lived with his grandson Satish Sharma. On the day of the incident, Girraj was sitting outside his house to enjoy the winter sunlight.

At the same time, a dumper filled with stone chips arrived in the area for construction work at a nearby house.

According to police, the dumper’s tyre got stuck in a pit dug for a pipeline.

Due to this, the vehicle lost balance and suddenly overturned. Before Girraj could move away, the stone chips fell on him, burying him under the load. He died on the spot.

After the accident, the dumper driver left the vehicle at the scene and fled. Local residents immediately informed the police.

The Bahodapur police team reached the spot and, with the help of locals, removed the body from under the dumper. Family members of the elderly man also reached the scene soon after.

Bahodapur police station in-charge Alok Parihar said the body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family.

The dumper has been seized, and a search is on to trace the absconding driver.

Further investigation is underway.

