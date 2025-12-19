Bhopal News: Traffic Cops At Half Strength Struggle To Manage Congestion | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police in Bhopal are suffering from an acute shortage of manpower, a key reason behind worsening traffic management and congestion in city. The department is functioning with barely half of its sanctioned strength, significantly affecting routine traffic regulation.

With nearly 20 lakh registered vehicles on Bhopal’s roads, traffic management responsibility rests on just 471 traffic police personnel.Official records show that out of 867 sanctioned personnel, only 471 are available, indicating a shortage of 410 staff. Despite the shortage, the existing force is expected to manage traffic across the entire city.

Much of the available manpower is deployed for VIP movements and protocol duties, leaving routine traffic management and enforcement largely unattended. Traffic cops focus mainly on major crossings, key intersections and VIP routes, while internal busy roads, alternative routes, and areas affected by the metro project remain congested. The situation is especially critical in old city areas with high traffic but minimal police deployment.

Traffic officials say that in the absence of adequate manpower, even well-planned strategies fail. Shortage also hampers enforcement against wrong-side driving, illegal parking, and signal violations, worsening traffic chaos.

Only Sub Inspectors in excess

While there is a severe shortage of Traffic Inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, Head Constables, and constables, there is an excess of 14 Sub Inspectors. Against 11 sanctioned posts, 25 ASIs are currently deployed.

Availability & shortage

Total sanctioned traffic personnel: 867 | Available: 471 | Shortage: 410

Traffic Inspectors: 58 | 7 | 51

Subedars: 30 | 11 | 19

Sub Inspectors: 11 | 30 | excess 14

Assistant Sub Inspectors: 150 | 54 | 96

Head Constables: 232 | 58 | 176

Traffic Constables: 378 | 310 | 68