 Indore Water Contamination: District Administration Launches Survey Drive In Bhagirathpura After 17 Die
After illnesses linked to contaminated drinking water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, the district administration launched a ring survey campaign. Around 200 health workers will conduct door-to-door checks to identify patients with vomiting and diarrhea, provide medicines, and advise residents to drink only boiled or safe water, said CMHO Dr. Madhav Hasani.

Updated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
Indore Water Deaths: District Administration Launches Survey Drive In Bhagirathpura After Contaminated Water Illnesses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore district administration began a door-to-door health survey after 17 people died and 1000+ were infected due to drinking contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area, on Monday.

Approximately 200 health workers were deployed for this campaign. They visited the area to identify patients suffering from vomiting and diarrhea and distribute necessary medicines.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Madhav Hasani stated that survey teams have been formed and given clear objectives. Each team has been assigned the responsibility of surveying 25 houses.

During the survey, a preliminary examination of sick individuals in the households will be conducted, and medicines will be provided as needed. People will also be advised to avoid using contaminated water and to drink only boiled or safe water.

article-image

The Health Department says that the objective of this survey is to control the spread of diseases in a timely manner and prevent the situation from worsening. The administration is continuously monitoring the situation, and health services will be further expanded if necessary.

CMHO Dr. Madhav Hasani said, “Timely identification and treatment through this survey will help prevent further spread of disease.”

