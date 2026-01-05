Indore Water Contamination: District Administration Launches Survey Drive In Bhagirathpura After 17 Die

Indore Water Deaths: District Administration Launches Survey Drive In Bhagirathpura After Contaminated Water Illnesses |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore district administration began a door-to-door health survey after 17 people died and 1000+ were infected due to drinking contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area, on Monday.

Approximately 200 health workers were deployed for this campaign. They visited the area to identify patients suffering from vomiting and diarrhea and distribute necessary medicines.

Check out the images

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Madhav Hasani stated that survey teams have been formed and given clear objectives. Each team has been assigned the responsibility of surveying 25 houses.

During the survey, a preliminary examination of sick individuals in the households will be conducted, and medicines will be provided as needed. People will also be advised to avoid using contaminated water and to drink only boiled or safe water.

The Health Department says that the objective of this survey is to control the spread of diseases in a timely manner and prevent the situation from worsening. The administration is continuously monitoring the situation, and health services will be further expanded if necessary.

Pictures during the survey

CMHO Dr. Madhav Hasani said, “Timely identification and treatment through this survey will help prevent further spread of disease.”