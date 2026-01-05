MP News: Liquor Shop Dispute Leads To Stabbing In Jabalpur | Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police, on Sunday identified 6 accused who stabbed a 27-year-old to death on January 2. CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene captured the accused which helped the police in identifying them.

After this, teams were deployed to trace them. The deceased was identified as Mahendra Sahu, a resident of Gwara village.

According to postmortem report, a total of 11 stab wounds were found on Mahendra's body, including injuries on the neck, arms, back and chest. He died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. According to reports, Mahendra was into travel business and he received a booking for Ujjain and decided to drive his white SUV himself, as no driver was available.

He stayed in Jabalpur on Friday night and informed his family on Saturday morning that his vehicle had broken down near Shahjapur. Police said that while mechanics were repairing the vehicle, Mahendra went out alone for a drink and was later attacked.

According to investigations, Mahendra had an altercation with local youths while drinking. Following the dispute, he was chased away from the liquor shop a day earlier.

Six youths seen on two motorcycles near the crime scene have been identified through CCTV footage. Reportedly, Mahendra was a regular drinker.

Mahendra was alone in the car when the accused arrived. They pulled him out of the car and attacked him with a knife. He tried to defend himself, resulting in the first stab wound to his right hand. He was then repeatedly stabbed.

