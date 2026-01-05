MP News: NITI Aayog Reviews Progress Of Aspirational Blocks In Jhabua | Representative News

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting of the Aspirational Block Programme was held on Monday under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog’s Central Prabhari Officer (CPO) Sandeep Kumar Mishra.

The meeting was organised in view of NITI Aayog’s proposed three-day visit to Jhabua district and was attended by Collector Neha Meena and senior district officials.

During the meeting, detailed presentations were made on the progress of the aspirational blocks of Rama, Ranapur, Thandla and Meghnagar, covering various development indicators.

Officials also informed about the Delta Rankings released by NITI Aayog in June and September 2025 and the awards received by the district under the Aspirational Block Programme.

Collector Neha Meena highlighted special initiatives taken under the Sampurnata Abhiyan, particularly in the areas of women and child health, nutrition and education.

She said approval has been received for a maternity waiting ward in Ranapur and noted significant improvement in Class 10 and 12 board examination results.

Appreciating the efforts of the district team, CPO Sandeep Kumar Mishra described the Moti Aai campaign as data-driven and field-based and guided officials to further strengthen work related to education, health and nutrition indicators.