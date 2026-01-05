 MP News: Scolded For Harassing College Girls, Miscreants Bomb Tent Owner’s House In Jabalpur; Young Girl Critical— VIDEO
Miscreants attacked a tent owner’s house in Jabalpur’s Chungi Chowki area by pelting stones and throwing crude bombs on Sunday night. A bomb exploded near a young girl, seriously injuring her. She was admitted to the district hospital. The family alleges the attack was carried out in revenge for protesting against harassment by local criminals.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Miscreants Bomb Tent Owner’s House In Jabalpur, Young Girl Seriously Injured in Harassment Revenge Attack—VIDEO |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Miscreants allegedly attacked the house of a tent business owner with hand grenades to seek revenge in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The victim tent house owner, earlier, raised objection to accused harassing school and college girls. This enraged the miscreants and they planned to avenge.

The incident took place in the Chungi Chowki area of ​​Jabalpur. The bomb blast seriously injured a young girl's face. She is admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Check out the video:

Poonam Thadani, a tent business owner residing in Ghampur, said that earlier, on November 20 and 25, local miscreants had pelted her house with stones and set it on fire. A complaint was filed with the police, but the lack of action emboldened the criminals further.

Bomb exploded near girl's face

Poonam Thadani said that the hand grenade thrown by the miscreants exploded near her daughter Jasmine's face. Jasmine was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. She said that similar incidents have happened before, and complaints were filed at the Ghampur police station.

Avenge for protesting harassment

Tent owner said that on November 12, the primary accused, along with his accomplices, had harassed school and college girls in the neighborhood. Enraged by this, the miscreants vandalised the tent house and set it on fire after dousing it with petrol. They wreaked havoc in the area for about half an hour.

According to the complainant, the miscreants damaged a parked car outside the house and set an auto-rickshaw on fire. Currently, the police have registered a case and have launched a search for the accused. A climate of fear prevails in the area following the incident.

