MP News: Married Owner Of Courier Company Rapes 23-Year-Old Employee On Pretext Of Tying Knot in Gwalior

MP News: Courier Company Owner Accused of Raping 23-Year-Old Employee On Pretext Of Marriage in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old female employee accused a courier company owner of sexual exploitation on pretext of marriage in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

According to the complaint filed at the university police station, a woman was working at a courier service company on Sai Baba Road since 2023. During her employment, the accused, identified as Ravi alias Rohit Singh Tomar, befriended her, claimed that he was unmarried, and expressed his desire to marry her.

Later, the accused called the woman to meet him at a hotel under the university police station area, where he allegedly raped her. Thereafter, Ravi kept sexually exploiting the woman on the pretext of marriage. However, whenever the woman insisted on getting married, the accused avoided the topic.

The victim grew suspicious and suspected foul play; upon investigating, the woman found that the man was already married. Thereafter, she filed a complaint against the accused. The police have registered a case of rape against the accused.

After knowing the truth, the victim went to his house for a confrontation, but the accused flatly refused to marry her.

Additional SP Jayaraj Kuber said that a complaint has been registered in the entire matter. The police have registered a case based on her complaint and have started searching for the accused. The university police assured that the accused will be soon nabbed.