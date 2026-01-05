 MP News: Tigress Spotted Basking In Sun In Shivpuri Field; Panicked Villagers Blame Forest Team -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Tigress Spotted Basking In Sun In Shivpuri Field; Panicked Villagers Blame Forest Team -- VIDEO

MP News: Tigress Spotted Basking In Sun In Shivpuri Field; Panicked Villagers Blame Forest Team -- VIDEO

A tigress was spotted roaming agricultural fields in Sardarpur village near Shivpuri’s Madhav Tiger Reserve, sparking panic among residents. Villagers said tigers have frequently entered populated areas and criticized the forest department for inadequate safety measures.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Tigress Roaming In Farms Leave Shivpuri Residents In Panic -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress once again was spotted roaming freely in the agricultural fields of villages near the Madhav Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri.

As much as the video looked scenic-- showcasing tigress basking in the sun on a cold winter morning, it created panic among the residents.

The sighting was reported in Sardarpur village of the Surwaya area on Jhansi Road, where an MT-6 Tigress is said to be roaming recently.

A local villager recorded the video on a mobile phone, which soon went viral on social media. After the video surfaced, fear gripped nearby villages.

FPJ Shorts
India To Implement 21-Character 'BPAN' For Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Battery Traceability
India To Implement 21-Character 'BPAN' For Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Battery Traceability
Inside Mumbai's 105-Yr-Old Chinese Temple; Believers Say Your Future Can Actually Be Predicted Here| Details Inside
Inside Mumbai's 105-Yr-Old Chinese Temple; Believers Say Your Future Can Actually Be Predicted Here| Details Inside
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena Leader Shaina NC Accuses Aaditya Thackeray Of Having 'Regressive Thoughts' Ahead Of Mumbai Civic Body Polls
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena Leader Shaina NC Accuses Aaditya Thackeray Of Having 'Regressive Thoughts' Ahead Of Mumbai Civic Body Polls
Breaking! Bangladesh Government Bans IPL Telecast Amid B'deshi Pacer Mustafizur Rahman's Controversy
Breaking! Bangladesh Government Bans IPL Telecast Amid B'deshi Pacer Mustafizur Rahman's Controversy

Villagers said that tigers and tigresses have been frequently coming out of the forest and entering populated areas in recent days. 

Villagers fear attacks

Villagers also claimed that a tigress attack had occurred in the area earlier, making people more anxious.

The villagers accused the forest department of failing to take adequate safety measures despite the increased movement of big cats. 

They have demanded increased monitoring and regular patrolling around villages to prevent any untoward incidents.

Read Also
MP News: Tiger Attacks Villagers Near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve & Then Chills On Bed
article-image

Recent attack in late December

The recent attack was reported on December 30, when a 3-year-old tiger injured a villager and entered a house in Choti Beldi village, near the Panpatha buffer area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. 

Also, when the rescue team arrived, it found the big cat chilling on a cot inside the house.

The tiger was later rescued and taken to the Baheraha enclosure of the reserve.

Read Also
MP News: Leopard Hit By Unknown Vehicle Near Madhav Tiger Reserve, Lies Injured In Cold--VIDEO
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Tigress Spotted Basking In Sun In Shivpuri Field; Panicked Villagers Blame Forest Team --...

MP News: Tigress Spotted Basking In Sun In Shivpuri Field; Panicked Villagers Blame Forest Team --...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Meritorious Students Of Meena Community

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Meritorious Students Of Meena Community

MP News: MLA Pratima Bagri Jerks Mics & Walks Off After Media Questions Indore's Contaminated Water...

MP News: MLA Pratima Bagri Jerks Mics & Walks Off After Media Questions Indore's Contaminated Water...

MP News: Drunk Hostel Guard Hurls Abuses At Students In Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral

MP News: Drunk Hostel Guard Hurls Abuses At Students In Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral

MP News: Dalit Leader Makarand Baudh Arrested In Old Protest Case Amid Ambedkar Poster Row In...

MP News: Dalit Leader Makarand Baudh Arrested In Old Protest Case Amid Ambedkar Poster Row In...