MP News: Tigress Spotted Basking In Sun In Shivpuri Field; Panicked Villagers Blame Forest Team -- VIDEO

MP News: Tigress Roaming In Farms Leave Shivpuri Residents In Panic -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress once again was spotted roaming freely in the agricultural fields of villages near the Madhav Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri.

As much as the video looked scenic-- showcasing tigress basking in the sun on a cold winter morning, it created panic among the residents.

The sighting was reported in Sardarpur village of the Surwaya area on Jhansi Road, where an MT-6 Tigress is said to be roaming recently.

A local villager recorded the video on a mobile phone, which soon went viral on social media. After the video surfaced, fear gripped nearby villages.

Villagers said that tigers and tigresses have been frequently coming out of the forest and entering populated areas in recent days.

Tigress spotted basking in sun in the field in Shivpuri on a cold Monday morning#Tiger #MadhyaPradesh #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/i2MSYI3K1y — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 5, 2026

Villagers fear attacks

Villagers also claimed that a tigress attack had occurred in the area earlier, making people more anxious.

The villagers accused the forest department of failing to take adequate safety measures despite the increased movement of big cats.

They have demanded increased monitoring and regular patrolling around villages to prevent any untoward incidents.

Recent attack in late December

The recent attack was reported on December 30, when a 3-year-old tiger injured a villager and entered a house in Choti Beldi village, near the Panpatha buffer area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Also, when the rescue team arrived, it found the big cat chilling on a cot inside the house.

The tiger was later rescued and taken to the Baheraha enclosure of the reserve.