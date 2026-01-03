 MP News: Leopard Hit By Unknown Vehicle Near Madhav Tiger Reserve, Lies Injured In Cold--VIDEO
A leopard was seriously injured after being hit by an unknown vehicle on NH-27 near Khutela village, close to Madhav Tiger Reserve. Villagers informed forest officials, but the animal is still lying helpless in bushes. With broken back bones, the leopard is suffering in cold weather, raising concerns over delayed rescue.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard was badly injured after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Shivpuri on Thursday.

According to information, the accident happened late at night, but the injured animal was spotted by villagers the next morning.

The accident occurred on National Highway-27 near Khutela village, close to the Madhav Tiger Reserve boundary.

They immediately informed the park management and forest department.

A forest team visited the spot and inspected the area.

However, despite this, the injured leopard is still lying in the bushes, waiting for help. In the severe cold, the leopard was seen hungry, thirsty, and in pain, unable to move properly.

According to villagers from the Surwaya police station area, the leopard was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle.

The impact reportedly broke its back bones, leaving it unable to walk. The animal somehow dragged itself using its front legs and reached nearby bushes, where it has been lying since.Madhav Tiger Reserve CCF Uttam Sharma said the forest department received information about the accident.

He added that the incident happened in a forest area and sometimes injured animals recover on their own, but the situation will be checked again.

