 MP News: Teacher Murdered By Wife’s Lover, Body Dumped On Slope To Look Like Accident In Sheopur
A teacher Ramakant Pathak of Sheopur was murdered by his wife’s lover, Manish Jatav, who hired Satnam Singh for Rs 4 lakh. The killers dumped his body on a slope in Naunpura Valley to make it look like an accident. Police arrested Sadhana Sharma, Manish, and Satnam, seized the car used, and confirmed it was a planned, premeditated murder.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
AI Generated Image

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher was found killed and dumped on a slope in Sheopur on Friday.

He was killed by his wife’s lover, who hired Satnam for Rs 4 lakh to carry out the murder, and later they dumped his body on a slope to make it look like an accident.

According to information, the teacher Ramakant Pathak was murdered by his wife’s lover Manish Jatav, with the help of an accomplice Satnam Singh, who carried out the killing in Karahal, Sheopur district.

The criminals dumped his body on a slope in Naunpura Valley to make it look like a road accident.

Police arrested all three: Ramakant’s wife Sadhana Sharma, Manish, and Satnam, and seized the Swift Desire car used in the crime.

During questioning, both Satnam and Manish confessed to the crime, revealing that Sadhana played a central role in planning the murder. Police have seized the Swift Desire car used in the crime and arrested all three: Sadhana Sharma, Manish Jatav, and Satnam Singh.

According to police, Manish hired Satnam for Rs 4 lakh to commit the murder. Satnam agreed due to financial need, while Manish, who earns 8–10 thousand rupees a month, could not pay him himself. Sadhana promised to arrange the payment after the killing.

