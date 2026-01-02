MP News: New Year Turns Tragic Near Jabalpur After Dozen Die In Road Accident Across Seoni, Katni & More

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Dozens of families were left in grief on the first day of New Year 2026 as a series of road accidents claimed 12 lives and left around 20 people injured across the Jabalpur division.

A family of four died in Seoni after a bike hit a parked truck, while four others were killed in Katni. Accidents were also reported in Shahdol and Damoh, and nearly 20 people were injured near Jabalpur.

At least 12 people lost their lives and around 20 were injured in separate road accidents across Katni, Seoni, Damoh, and Shahdol districts on Thursday.

Families who stepped out to celebrate the New Year returned to scenes of grief, leaving homes filled with mourning.

The most heartbreaking incident was reported from Seoni district, where an entire family died in a road accident. Around 11:30 pm, a bike crashed into a stationary truck on the Jabalpur–Nagpur National Highway. The bike was carrying 45-year-old Parmanand Barkade, his wife Geeta (38), their daughter Mahi (8), and son Deepanshu (4). They were traveling to Geeta’s parental home to celebrate the New Year. All four died on the spot. The truck was parked on the highway due to engine trouble. Police have started an investigation.

A pickup vehicle hit a bike near Badgaon area in Katni around 9 pm. Four members of a family from Panna district were killed, including a man, his young daughter, and two relatives.

Two bike riders died after being hit by a bus in Shahdol, while another was seriously injured. In Damoh, a car hit a tree on the Jabalpur–Bhopal road, killing an elderly couple and leaving their son badly injured.

Another accident near Jabalpur’s Gohalpur area injured nearly 20 people during a picnic trip.

These accidents have raised serious concerns about road safety and speeding. The New Year began with pain and loss for many families, leaving memories that will never fade.